Devart Introduces Updated dbForge Tools for PostgreSQL 3.2 to Improve Database Development and Operations

Prague, Czech Republic, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a leading software provider of top-rated data management solutions, is excited to announce the release of dbForge Tools for PostgreSQL 3.2 and dbForge Edge 4.0. The update introduces extended connectivity, even smarter code completion, new data generators, and more.

PostgreSQL has become one of the most popular open-source databases due to its scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness for modern applications. Its rise has been highlighted in the 2024 StackOverflow survey, with 49% of professionals reported experience working with PostgreSQL.

The flagship product is dbForge Studio for PostgreSQL, a comprehensive IDE that combines everything developers and DBAs need for efficient PostgreSQL development and management. This all-in-one PostgreSQL IDE features intuitive code completion, powerful schema and data comparison tools, robust data editing, and more. The latest update, now supporting PostgreSQL 17, provides even more powerful tools to simplify the development and management of PostgreSQL databases.

Key New Features in dbForge Tools for PostgreSQL 3.2:

Extended Connectivity

Support for PostgreSQL 17

Support for Supabase, Google Cloud, AlloyDB, and Azure Cosmos DB for PostgreSQL

Support for a new SSL/TLS certificate for connecting to PostgreSQL on AWS

New Features

Smarter code completion with a whole lot of new suggestions

Copying of data in the Excel format from the Data Editor grid

Improved Compare Tools

CLI-powered generation of comparison reports directly from the wizard

Comparison and synchronization of DML/DDL triggers, CHECK constraints, and more

Next-Level Data Generators

Generation of realistic test data with new smart generators from categories like Business, IT, Health, Payment, Location, and more

Usability Improvements

Redesigned Query History for a cleaner, faster workflow

Added the ability to duplicate, remove, and join current lines in SQL documents

Integrated Learning

Direct access to the PostgreSQL-related course of Devart Academy from the Studio

“As PostgreSQL continues to gain popularity among data professionals, we make sure that our products integrate with PostgreSQL’s newest releases,” said Oleksii Honcharov, Head of Engineering at Devart. “In addition to timely compatibility updates, we push further and deliver comprehensive practical features and improvements. That’s why our latest update of dbForge for PostgreSQL brings smarter code completion, redesigned Query History, and more. It also lays the foundation for a host of new capabilities we’ll be delivering in the months and years ahead.”

The update also applies to dbForge Edge, Devart’s comprehensive multi-database solution. It covers a wide range of database systems, which, in addition to PostgreSQL, includes SQL Server, MySQL, MariaDB, and Oracle Database, along with support for popular cloud services.

Availability

To learn more about dbForge for PostgreSQL 3.2 and explore the latest features, please visit:

https://blog.devart.com/here-come-dbforge-tools-for-postgresql-3-2-extended-connectivity-enhanced-code-completion-smart-data-generators-and-more.html

About Devart

Devart is a multi-product company and a leading developer of database management software, ALM solutions, data providers for database servers, as well as data integration and backup solutions.

For additional information about Devart, please visit https://www.devart.com