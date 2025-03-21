Non-Ferrous Metal Works (SA) (Pty) Ltd: The Pinnacle of Non-Ferrous Metal Manufacturing

Cape Town, South Africa, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — Non-Ferrous Metal Works (NFM) is a name that stands for excellence in the nonferrous metals industry. Since its inception in 1947, NFM has established itself as South Africa’s leading manufacturer and supplier of nonferrous metals, backed by decades of experience and an unwavering commitment to quality. This family-owned business, which now employs more than 360 skilled employees, continues to set the standard for superior products and service.

NFM’s extensive product range includes high-quality aluminium, brass, bronze, copper, and aluminium extrusions in a variety of alloys. These products are critical to a wide range of industries, including engineering and construction, and are designed to meet the diverse needs of their customers. Whether fulfilling standard orders or creating bespoke solutions, NFM’s material expertise and extensive industry knowledge position them as the ultimate non-ferrous metal resource.

Unrivalled Quality & Precision

NFM’s ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities ensure that all products meet the highest international standards. Their quality control procedures are unparalleled, aided by a fully operational ultrasonic inspection department. This department, staffed by qualified UT operators, provides clients with Technical Grade alloys that outperform in terms of wear and corrosion resistance. NFM’s unwavering commitment to quality solidifies their position as a trusted industry leader, delivering not only products but also dependable solutions to clients.

NFM’s ability to combine technical precision with exceptional service truly distinguishes them. With extensive industry experience, their expert team assists customers in selecting the appropriate materials for their specific applications, ensuring that each product is fit for purpose. NFM is the go-to supplier for any non-ferrous metal requirement thanks to its combination of quality, expertise, and personalisation.

Dominating the South African Market with a Global Footprint

NFM’s reach spans South Africa, with distribution centres in Durban, Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, Gqeberha, and East London, ensuring that their products are widely available throughout the country. They manage operations precisely from their Durban headquarters, providing clients with unparalleled accessibility and service.

However, NFM’s reach extends beyond South Africa’s borders. The company has built strong relationships with partners on five continents and exports to over 30 countries. Their renowned extruded brass and continuous cast bronzes are in high demand worldwide, demonstrating NFM’s global reach. This global reach, combined with local expertise, strengthens NFM’s position as a true powerhouse in the non-ferrous metals sector.

An Experienced Workforce Driving Success

NFM’s continued success can be attributed to a workforce that values loyalty, expertise, and dedication. Many of the company’s employees have been with them for over a decade, with a sizable number serving for more than 20 years. This vast reservoir of knowledge and experience is critical to maintaining NFM’s high standards and reputation. The company’s commitment to acquiring the best talent, combined with a rigorous approach to training and development, keeps NFM ahead of the competition.

A Vision of Continued Leadership

NFM’s mission is clear: to achieve long-term, profitable growth by leveraging core competencies, maintaining a shared strategic vision, and cultivating a motivated workforce. Their “First Time Right” approach ensures that each product and service is delivered with precision and care, meeting even the most stringent client requirements.

NFM continues to innovate and lead by staying on the cutting edge of technological advancements and maintaining close relationships with international competitors and technical institutions. Their reputation as the best in the business is well-deserved, with clients both locally and internationally relying on them to deliver high-quality products and unparalleled service.

To learn more about NFM’s nonferrous metals, contact any of their distribution centres in South Africa and request a quote. https://nfm.co.za/

About Nonferrous Metal Works

Non-Ferrous Metal Works has established itself as the clear leader in the non-ferrous metal industry. With a product line that stands out for its quality, a steadfast commitment to excellence, and a team of experts who know the industry inside and out, NFM remains the go-to partner for businesses looking for the best non-ferrous metals on the market.