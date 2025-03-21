PureShowers.co.uk Wraps Up 2024: Nearly 200 Million Litres of Cleaner Water Filtered Across the UK

London, UK, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — PureShowers.co.uk, a small business specialising in innovative shower filters, is celebrating a remarkable milestone for 2024: filtering nearly 200 million litres of cleaner water for homes across the UK. This achievement is equivalent to filling over 80 Olympic-sized swimming pools and highlights how small, independent businesses can deliver significant results, improving the lives of families across the country.

With over 14,500 filters sold and 7,800 households reached this year alone, PureShowers.co.uk continues to demonstrate its impact in a niche market—tackling issues like chlorine, hard water, and contaminants that affect every day shower quality.

“Reaching milestones like this means the world to us,” said Ty Lee, founder at PureShowers.co.uk. “We’re not a big corporate company with endless resources, but since 2008 we have been incredibly passionate about delivering cleaner, healthier water to UK households. This year’s results are proof that even small businesses can make a tangible, positive difference.”

A Customer-First Journey

Throughout 2024, PureShowers.co.uk has continued to receive heartfelt feedback from customers whose homes and lives have been improved.

One story came from a family relying on well water for their showers. After installing a PureShowers filter, they experienced a dramatic improvement: no more lingering chemical smells, no more hard water residue, and noticeably fresher, cleaner showers.

“We used to struggle with hard water stains and harsh smells for years,” the family shared. “Installing a PureShowers filter made a difference from day one—it’s those small, everyday improvements that make all the difference.”

PureShowers.co.uk prides itself on listening to its customers, ensuring its products address real problems in a simple, effective way.

A Year of Growth and Impact

192,375,800 litres of water filtered – Nearly 200 million litres of cleaner water flowing through homes across the UK—enough to fill over 80 Olympic-sized swimming pools .

– Nearly 200 million litres of cleaner water flowing through homes across the UK—enough to fill over . Over 14,500 filters sold – A significant achievement for a small, family-run business, showing that community trust and support can rival the reach of larger corporations.

– A significant achievement for a small, family-run business, showing that community trust and support can rival the reach of larger corporations. Over 7,800 households improved – Thousands of homes benefited from healthier showers, highlighting the widespread and growing need for better water solutions.

These milestones reflect PureShowers.co.uk’s ongoing commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Looking Ahead to 2025

PureShowers.co.uk isn’t stopping here. The company has ambitious plans for the year ahead, including:

New product innovations – Launching upgraded shower filter models to deliver even better performance and longevity.

– Launching upgraded shower filter models to deliver even better performance and longevity. Eco-friendly solutions – Expanding its range of sustainable products, such as the recently introduced PureShowers Organic Eco Shower Puff , an alternative to plastic puffs.

– Expanding its range of sustainable products, such as the recently introduced , an alternative to plastic puffs. Enhanced accessibility – Making cleaner water solutions even more accessible to families across the UK, while maintaining the high standards customers have come to expect.

About PureShowers.co.uk

Founded in 2008, PureShowers.co.uk is a small, family-run business dedicated to improving shower water quality in UK homes. Specializing in advanced shower filters, the company tackles common issues like chlorine, hard water, and contaminants, ensuring customers enjoy healthier, cleaner showers every day. With a focus on sustainability, innovation, and exceptional customer service, PureShowers.co.uk continues to make a big impact in a niche market.

For more information or to explore PureShowers’ products, visit: www.PureShowers.co.uk