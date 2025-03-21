Testhouse Wins Prestigious Middle East Asia Leadership Award

London, UK, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — Company at the Middle East Asia Leadership Awards 2024. This accolade underscores Testhouse’s consistent commitment to delivering exceptional quality, and innovation and exceeding client expectations.

Representing Testhouse at the awards ceremony were Thomas George, Chief Delivery Officer, and Shruti Mishra, Chief Revenue Officer. Thomas delivered a keynote address titled “Leadership in the Digital World: Adapting to Changing Business Models,” showcasing the company’s forward-thinking approach to quality assurance and digital transformation.

“We are delighted to receive this prestigious recognition,” said Shruti Mishra. “It reflects our unwavering dedication to delivering top-tier quality engineering solutions. At Testhouse, exceptional quality is the foundation of successful digital transformation.”

She added, “This award is a testament to our entire team’s hard work and commitment. We remain focused on innovation and providing cutting-edge solutions that empower our clients to succeed in today’s competitive market.”

With a proven history of delivering successful quality engineering projects across industries such as BFSI, retail, manufacturing, and healthcare, Testhouse has solidified its position as a global leader in software quality engineering. This award further cements the company’s reputation for excellence in the field.