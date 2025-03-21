Stein Tree Announces New Certified Arborist and PHC Services

Wilmington, DE, United States, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — Stein Tree Service is proud to announce the addition of a new certified arborist, Daulton Weit. This exciting development reflects the company’s commitment to providing top-notch tree care and expertise to the Wilmington community and beyond.

Weit is an ISA-certified arborist with 15 years of experience in the green industry. He is from the Wilmington area, graduated from Brandywine High School, and then continued his education, getting a degree in horticulture from Williamson College of the Trades in Media, Pennsylvania. Weit also has a Delaware Pesticide Applicator Certification and the Penn State Tree Climbing School Certificate.

“I am thrilled to join Stein Tree Service and contribute to the health and beauty of our community’s trees,” Weit said. “My passion for horticulture and commitment to environmental stewardship drives me to provide the best care possible.”

Plant Health Care Services

Some of the plant health care services offered by Stein Tree Service include:

Soil Evaluation

Fertilization

Root Care

Seasonal Fungicidal Treatments

Foliar Applications

Systemic Trunk Applications

About Stein Tree Service

Stein Tree Service is the oldest independently owned tree care service company in Delaware. The company performs tree care services such as tree removal, tree trimming and shrub pruning, emergency tree services and storm clean up. They are also licensed to perform inspections and treat for emerald ash borer in Delaware and Pennsylvania. The professional certified arborists and specialists are dedicated to exceptional tree care, and have been serving the needs of local communities for over 40 years. For more information or a free estimate, call 302-314-9938 or visit the company website at: www.SteinTree.com.