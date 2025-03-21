Vida Fire and Security: Premier Surrey Security Systems Provider

Farnborough, Hampshire, UK, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — Vida Fire and Security, based in Farnborough, Hampshire, is your trusted partner in providing cutting-edge fire safety and security solutions. Serving Surrey and the surrounding regions, the company is dedicated to safeguarding homes and businesses with comprehensive and reliable services. For inquiries or a free consultation, call 0800 970 4192.

Comprehensive Fire Surrey Security Systems

Fire Alarm Systems

Vida Fire and Security specializes in designing, installing, and maintaining bespoke fire alarm systems tailored to the unique needs of each property. These solutions provide businesses with cost-effective and reliable fire detection systems to ensure maximum safety.

Fire Extinguishers

The company offers a full range of fire extinguishers, including supply, maintenance, and expert advice, all in compliance with current British standards. Their trained professionals ensure every extinguisher is fit for purpose and ready to perform in emergencies.

Fire Risk Assessments

Vida Fire and Security conducts thorough fire risk assessments to identify potential hazards and guide businesses in implementing effective safety measures. These assessments are essential for compliance and overall safety.

Emergency Lighting

Emergency lighting systems installed by Vida Fire and Security help guide occupants safely out of buildings during power failures. These systems are an integral part of their commitment to providing comprehensive fire safety solutions.

Advanced Security Solutions

Intruder Alarm Systems

Protect your property with Vida Fire and Security’s advanced wired and wireless alarm systems. These systems are an effective deterrent against burglaries and vandalism, providing peace of mind for property owners.

CCTV and Surveillance Systems

Enhance security with high-quality CCTV installations that monitor and record activities around your property. Vida Fire and Security ensures that every system is designed to meet the specific requirements of each client.

Access Control Solutions

Regulate entry to your premises with state-of-the-art access control systems. Vida Fire and Security offers solutions to ensure that only authorized personnel have access, enhancing safety and security.

Unique Advantage: Qualified Electrical Services

Unlike many competitors, Vida Fire and Security is staffed with qualified electricians who seamlessly integrate electrical and security services. This expertise ensures professional installation and maintenance, providing clients with a hassle-free and efficient experience.

Commitment to Quality and Compliance

All services at Vida Fire and Security adhere to the latest British standards. Their team of trained engineers delivers optimal protection while maintaining competitive pricing. The company’s dedication to quality and compliance ensures clients receive the highest level of care and service.

Service Areas and Contact Information

Vida Fire and Security extends its services across Hampshire, Surrey, London, and the home counties. Their experienced team is ready to deliver customized solutions for your safety and security needs.

For more information or to request a free, no-obligation quote, contact Vida Fire and Security today at 0800 970 4192.

Vida Fire and Security is proud to be a leading provider of fire safety and security solutions in Surrey, ensuring peace of mind for homes and businesses alike.