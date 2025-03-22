GITEX Asia and SGTech Forge Strategic Partnership to Transform Asia's Tech Landscape

Singapore, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — A transformative partnership has been established between GITEX ASIA 2025 and SGTech, two major forces in the technology industry, aiming to accelerate growth and innovation across Asia’s digital and startup ecosystems. Signed during GITEX GLOBAL 2024, the world’s largest tech and startup event, this alliance marks a significant milestone in advancing technology and entrepreneurship within the region. The collaboration is poised to ignite investment, technology transfer, and knowledge-sharing across digital and AI sectors, drawing key players from Asia and beyond to shape the region’s next wave of innovation.



Following in the footsteps of GITEX GLOBAL, Asia’s all-new powerhouse event, GITEX ASIA, will debut in Singapore from April 23-25, 2025, at Marina Bay Sands. Designed to connect global tech companies, unicorn founders, government representatives, policymakers, SMEs, and academia, GITEX ASIA will serve as a bridge between the Eastern and Western tech markets. Featuring Ai Everything Asia, GITEX DIGI_HEALTH 5.0, and North Star Asia, Asia’s largest startup and investor-focused platform, GITEX ASIA 2025 will bring together a dynamic ecosystem aimed at powering Asia’s rapidly growing digital economy.

The event is expected to attract more than 1,000 global enterprises and startups, over 25,000 tech buyers, and 250 active investors from 120 countries. With an expansive conference and summit lineup, GITEX ASIA 2025 will delve into critical topics including AI, telecom, cloud, data centers, cybersecurity, and fintech. Key sessions such as the AI for Tomorrow Summit, Sustainable Smart Cities, GITEX ASEAN Tech Summit, and the Supernova Pitch Competition will bring together leading voices and pioneering ideas across a spectrum of industries including public services, retail, finance, education, health, and manufacturing.

Be part of the action at GITEX ASIA 2025 and witness the future of technology unfold in Singapore.

About KAOUN International

KAOUN International is the independent events company and wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) established to organise and manage events internationally. Derived from the Arabic word ‘universe’, KAOUN International’s mission is to ‘Create Limitless Connections’ for the industries and markets in which it operates. Created to leverage the 40-year legacy of DWTC’s events management business and drive future MICE sector opportunity in the MENASA region. KAOUN International delivers game-changing live experiences that build robust business connections, create opportunity, and stimulate economic growth, building on DWTC’s extensive portfolio of business and consumer events spanning multiple sectors, including technology, food and hospitality, sustainability, broadcast and satellite, automotive, talent development and leisure marine.

