Kukje India Group Broadens Its Reach with the Grand Opening of the “ConnectED” office in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana), India, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — ConnectED, a vibrant arm of Kukje India Group, has officially inaugurated its corporate office in Hyderabad. Founded in 2012 by the visionary Late Mr. M. C. Mishra and Mr. Prashant Mishra. Kukje India Group is on a mission to enhance access to global education for Indian students. The new office, situated in Hafeezpeth, Hyderabad, symbolizes the brand’s commitment to delivering world-class educational experiences and opening doors to a myriad of opportunities.

Kukje India Group offers a range of services, including Engineering and Medical programs, in countries such as the USA, Canada, Ireland, Australia, the UK, and various regions in Europe, catering to diverse educational aspirations and students.

ConnectED is distinguished by its collaborative efforts with both public and private universities, ensuring a seamless and trustworthy pathway for students aiming to study abroad. This approach simplifies the application and admissions process, making advanced education more accessible.

Under the guidance of Mr. Prashant Mishra, the founder of Kukje India Group, the organization has developed several significant services under the Kukje banner, including Overseas Recruitment, Permanent Staffing, Payroll Outsourcing, Hospitality, Study Abroad Programs, and Training.

The Idea Man of ConnectED – Mr. Chandra Sai Pilli, known for his expertise as an Overseas Education and Immigration Consultant, alongside Mrs. Mahima Shukla, who heads Strategy and Training. With three decades of experience, she is a respected Educator and Personality Development Mentor, deeply committed to empowering individuals to realize their fullest potential was also present during the inauguration.

Expressing enthusiasm for this pivotal development, Mr. Dushyant Mishra, CEO of Kukje Group, stated, “Our new corporate office in Hyderabad underscores our unwavering commitment to providing superior learning options for Indian students. We believe that quality education should be accessible to everyone, and this office will serve as a gateway for students to discover global educational avenues.”

Mr. Sougata Sen, a prominent HR Leader and Strategic Advisor at Kukje India Group, remarked, “This milestone marks a significant advancement in Kukje’s growth and dedication to offering global educational opportunities. I am immensely proud of the dedication, expertise, and enthusiasm that each team member has contributed to this initiative.”

With Kukje India Group’s ongoing expansion, the core mission remains to uplift aspiring students from underprivileged backgrounds, helping them achieve their dreams of pursuing careers in esteemed professions such as medicine at renowned international universities.

For more information, please visit – https://connect-ed.co.in/