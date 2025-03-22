Downtown Dental Syracuse Announces the Introduction of VELscope® Oral Cancer Screening

Syracuse, NY, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Downtown Dental Syracuse is proud to announce the incorporation of VELscope® oral cancer screening technology into its comprehensive suite of dental services. This cutting-edge device allows for the early detection of oral cancer, empowering patients with better outcomes and peace of mind.

The VELscope® system is a non-invasive diagnostic tool that uses fluorescence visualization to identify abnormalities in oral tissue that may not be visible to the naked eye. By integrating this innovative technology, Downtown Dental Syracuse is taking a proactive step toward enhancing oral health care and reinforcing its commitment to patient well-being.

“Oral cancer is a silent but serious threat, and early detection is crucial,” said Dr. Tyler Mead, DDS. “The VELscope® screening provides a quick, painless, and effective way to identify potential issues before they become life-threatening. We are excited to offer this valuable service to our community.”

Dr. Chris Zimmerman, DDS, added, “Our goal has always been to provide exceptional dental care that prioritizes our patients’ overall health. By adding VELscope® technology to our practice, we are ensuring that our patients receive the most advanced preventive care available.”

Downtown Dental Syracuse remains dedicated to fostering a culture of preventive dentistry, encouraging regular screenings and check-ups to support long-term oral and general health. Alongside oral cancer screenings, the practice offers a full range of services, including general dentistry, cosmetic procedures, dental implants, and orthodontics.

Downtown Dental Syracuse is a leading dental practice serving the Syracuse community with a focus on personalized, comprehensive, and state-of-the-art dental care. Led by Dr. Tyler Mead, DDS, and Dr. Chris Zimmerman, DDS, the team is committed to enhancing oral health and patient confidence through preventative and restorative services.

