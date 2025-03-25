Berd & Klauss PLLC: Premier Visa Attorneys in New York Offering Comprehensive Legal Services

New York, NY, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Berd & Klauss PLLC, a leading immigration law firm in New York, is proud to announce its continued dedication to providing exceptional legal counsel and representation for individuals and businesses navigating the complexities of U.S. immigration law. Recognized as the premier visa attorney in New York, the firm specializes in addressing diverse visa-related concerns with precision and expertise.

Whether clients seek professional consultation or require comprehensive legal support, Berd & Klauss PLLC’s team of seasoned visa lawyers in New York stands ready to assist. The firm’s services encompass a wide range of immigration needs, including work visas, family-based petitions, green cards, and other intricate visa matters. Their deep knowledge of the U.S. immigration system ensures personalized and effective solutions for each client.

“At Berd & Klauss PLLC, we understand the challenges individuals and businesses face when dealing with visa and immigration issues,” said a firm representative. “Our mission is to provide reliable, results-driven legal services tailored to meet the unique needs of our clients.”

With years of experience, Berd & Klauss PLLC has earned a reputation as a trusted advocate for clients navigating immigration complexities. Their proactive approach and commitment to client success make them the preferred choice for those seeking a skilled visa lawyer in New York.

Visit https://berdklauss.com/ for more information. To learn more, visit the official site, call 212-461-7152, or mail. Visitors can follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Yelp.

About Berd & Klauss PLLC

Berd & Klauss PLLC is a New York-based immigration law firm specializing in visa and immigration services. With a team of dedicated professionals, the firm is committed to helping individuals and businesses achieve their immigration goals efficiently and effectively.

Address: 28 Liberty Street, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10005

Phone: 212-461-7152

Email: info@berdklauss.com