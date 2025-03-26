Ingram Micro Cloud Expands Portfolio with RPost’s Cybersecurity Services

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Ingram Micro Cloud has enhanced its portfolio of cloud services by adding RPost’s leading cybersecurity solutions—RMail and RSign. This addition is part of the company’s 2019 focus on strengthening cyber security, as highlighted by Scott Murphy, Director of Cloud and Advanced Solutions for Ingram Micro UK&I. Available in key markets including the USA, UK, Canada, Netherlands, and Australia, RPost’s services offer secure email delivery, encryption, and e-signature solutions for businesses seeking to comply with increasingly stringent data protection regulations.

RPost’s RMail service provides certified e-delivery proof, secure file sharing, and email encryption, while RSign simplifies legal e-signatures, making it a valuable tool for companies dealing with sensitive data. With over 1000 companies across Europe already using these services, RPost has seen strong adoption in industries like healthcare, where compliance with GDPR is critical. Ingram Micro’s global distribution channels, including its Nordic presence through Advania, are set to bring these solutions to even more customers, enhancing security and efficiency across multiple sectors.

https://rpost.com/news/rmail-rsign-thrive-from-australia-to-europe

Express Press Release Distribution