Ingram Micro Cloud Expands Portfolio with RPost’s Cybersecurity Services

RPost’s RMail service provides certified e-delivery proof, secure file sharing, and email encryption, while RSign simplifies legal e-signatures, making it a valuable tool for companies dealing with sensitive data. With over 1000 companies across Europe already using these services, RPost has seen strong adoption in industries like healthcare, where compliance with GDPR is critical. Ingram Micro’s global distribution channels, including its Nordic presence through Advania, are set to bring these solutions to even more customers, enhancing security and efficiency across multiple sectors.