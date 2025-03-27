NEPCON JAPAN 2025 Welcomes 85,430 Attendees for a Grand Showcase of Electronics R&D and Innovation

TOKYO, Japan, 2025-03-27 — /EPR Network/ — NEPCON JAPAN 2025 concluded its successful run at Tokyo Big Sight. The event attracted a remarkable 85,430* attendees from around the globe, serving as a premier, world-class platform for innovation, networking, and business growth.

(*including concurrent shows)

This year’s edition brought together key industry players and the latest technologies across multiple shows, including the 17th AUTOMOTIVE WORLD, the 11th Wearable Expo, Factory Innovation Week 2024, and the 4th SMART LOGISTICS Expo.

The global reach and influence of NEPCON JAPAN was evident through the participation of industry-leading exhibitors hailing from countries such as Austria, Estonia, Germany, the Czech Republic, Italy, the United States, Malaysia, and many more.

Industry Leaders and Global Participation

The exhibition halls were packed with cutting-edge technologies and breakthrough innovations presented by some of the biggest names in the industry. These companies, among 1,711 exhibitors, showcased state-of-the-art advancements in power devices, AI-driven automation, IoT solutions, next-gen mobility, and smart logistics technology.

Notable exhibitors included:

NEPCON JAPAN : Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Omron Corporation, Siemens EDA Japan, Panasonic Corporation, Denso Corporation

: Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Omron Corporation, Siemens EDA Japan, Panasonic Corporation, Denso Corporation AUTOMOTIVE WORLD : Bosch Corporation, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Toyota Auto Body

: Bosch Corporation, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Toyota Auto Body Factory Innovation Week : LG Electronics Japan Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, Fanuc Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Toshiba Digital Engineering Corporation

: LG Electronics Japan Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, Fanuc Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Toshiba Digital Engineering Corporation SMART LOGOSTICS Expo : Honeywell International Inc., Daifuku Co., Ltd., Toyota Logistics Solutions, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Zebra Technologies Corporation

: Honeywell International Inc., Daifuku Co., Ltd., Toyota Logistics Solutions, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Zebra Technologies Corporation WEARABLE EXPO: Lenovo Japan LLC, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Google LLC, HTC Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Event Highlights

One of the major attractions of NEPCON JAPAN 2025 was the expanded Power Device & Module Expo and the Power Device Summit, featuring discussions by leading power device manufacturers. Attendees also had access to a range of free-to-attend conference sessions, where industry leaders from Samsung, Intel, Qualcomm, and other major players shared insights on the future of electronics and R&D.

Build on NEPCON Japan’s Success: Register for the First-Ever NEPCON Osaka

Following the success of NEPCON Japan 2025, the inaugural edition of NEPCON Osaka is set to take place from May 14–16, 2025, further strengthening Japan’s presence in the electronics industry. Expected to welcome 45,000* visitors and 600* exhibitors, NEPCON Osaka will provide a new platform for business expansion and industry growth.

With yet another remarkable edition in the books, NEPCON JAPAN continues to set the standard for electronics innovation, R&D, and manufacturing excellence. Industry professionals, exhibitors, and tech enthusiasts alike can look forward to the next milestone event at NEPCON Osaka 2025.

To learn more about the event, details can be found at the official website, https://bit.ly/NEPCONOsaka2025. For exhibiting info request, go to https://bit.ly/NEPCONOsaka2025ExhibitorInfo.