New “World Wellness Hotel Collections” Zone Furthers Global Traction at iWT

Tokyo, Japan, 2025-03-27 — /EPR Network/ — A new specialised zone at the Int’l Wellness Tourism Expo (iWT) is set to launch on its 3rd run on June 25–27. Organised by RX Japan Ltd., Japan’s first-of-its-kind expo on all things wellness tourism will open its doors to visitors and exhibitors at the renowned Tokyo Big Sight.

Last year’s edition saw major success with *9,357 visitors and *144 exhibitors from *26 countries and regions. For 2025, as wellness tourism expands both in Asia and the world, iWT continues its triumphant momentum with a new show area, providing an excellent platform for exhibitors and delivering more market options to visitors.

Maximum Impact, Minimum Costs: The World Wellness Hotel Collections

The World Wellness Hotel Collections (WWHC) is a brand-new zone that will be unveiled at iWT, promising an influential platform for local and international hotel operators. With just a fraction of the cost (compared to regular exhibitor booths), hoteliers are given a unique and comprehensive plan that will showcase their wellness tourism facilities to a verified audience.

The WWHC package includes a pre-designed booth, a company-information listing on the show’s official website, and provisions for digital exchange, dashboard, and memo for contacts.

This eases the burden on the exhibitors, allowing them to focus solely on their facilities’ presentation. It equally heightens the visitor experience by giving them a comprehensive showcase of local and international hotels, leading to fruitful discussions and sales.

iWT attracts consumers both from Japan and the global market, making it easy for businesses to extend their reach and for clients to meet brands that they don’t commonly connect with due to geographical hurdles.

Aside from regular tourists and travellers, IWT’s visitor profile includes travel agencies, tourism media, HR departments, and travel influencers. This guarantees maximum promotions to stakeholders, ensuring that the right wellness tourism facilities reach the right crowd.

Front and Centre at the Global Stage

iWT prides itself on bringing the best of the massive wellness tourism industry together all under one roof. It recognises the growth of the market not just in Japan but also in the international scene.

Furthering show zones, like the WWHC, to accommodate local and global demands for wellness tourism is a perceptive move. It solidifies the presence of iWT in the industry as the go-to event for exhibitors and visitors alike.

Well-established names present last year are proof of the show’s paramount position in the sector. Exhibitors like the Korea Tourism Organization, Philippine Department of Tourism, and the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau were in attendance, showcasing their top-tier wellness tourism offerings.

Alongside them are Japan’s best, like MediAll, the Okinawa Resort Workation Promotion Council, and the Snow Peak FIELD SUITE HAKUBA KITAONE KOGEN to name some.

And for 2025, iWT is more than eager to welcome back exhibitors from South Korea and the Philippines as they showcase more wellness tourism products, services, and locations to equally eager visitors.

A Bigger Wellness Tourism Market Awaits You

The Int’l Wellness Tourism Expo truly opens a gateway to both Japan and the world’s wellness tourism market. It offers exhibitors access to clients that they don’t often connect with and its visitors a more expansive selection for their next wellness journey.

This affordance makes iWT an indispensable event for the community as it empowers easy, comprehensive, and borderless connections among individuals, businesses, and organisations.

To be part of this influential event, happening on June 25–27 at Tokyo Big Sight, visit https://www.itt-show.jp/tokyo/en-gb/about/iwt.html.