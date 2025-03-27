Home Dialysis Systems Market 2030: Portable Solutions Shine

Home Dialysis Systems Market Growth & Trends

The global home dialysis systems market is anticipated to reach USD 42.32 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.34% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to grow due to the increasing prevalence of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), and increasing demand for remote patient management platforms.

Moreover, technological advancements along with an increasing number of agreements between prominent players will drive market growth in the near future. For instance, in May 2021, Baxter SAS and Physidia launched a co-promotion agreement in France to promote dialysis patients’ homecare. The goal of this collaboration is to allow patients who are transitioning from peritoneal dialysis to get frequent hemodialysis at home utilizing Physidia’s S3 device. This, in turn, is anticipated to boost the market growth in the near future.

The current COVID-19 outbreak is expected to have a positive impact on the home dialysis systems market. While rising healthcare costs and increasing disease burden in the U.S have already contributed to a boost in care at home services. According to Fresenius Medical Care, home hemodialysis rose 41% in North America in the second quarter. As a result of this, the market is expected to grow in near future.

Furthermore, rising medical requirements resulting from the aging population, increased demand for novel products and therapies, and developments in medical technology are all likely to contribute to market growth after COVID-19. Increasing initiatives by public and private groups to encourage home HD/PD may generate further economic opportunities for the industry after COVID-19.

Home Dialysis Systems Market Report Highlights

By type, hemodialysis accounted for the largest market share of 86.41% in 2021. A surge in the geriatric population suffering from acute kidney diseases along with a rising number of End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) patients are significant factors driving the segment

Based on the product, the service segment dominated the market with a share of over 55.44% in 2021. This can be attributed to an increase in the prevalence of ESRD and an increase in the number of dialysis service providers

Based on the treatment, chronic kidney disease led the market and accounted for more than 80.22% share of the global revenue in 2021, owing to the high prevalence of chronic kidney disease along with technological advancements

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This is due to rising incidences of kidney failure, the growing geriatric population, and the augmented development of advanced products that are expected to support market growth

Home Dialysis Systems Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global home dialysis systems market based on type, product, treatment, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Hemodialysis

Peritoneal Dialysis

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Device

Consumables

Service

Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Acute Kidney Disease

Chronic Kidney Disease

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Colombia

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



