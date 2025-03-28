Continental India Wins Multiple Accolades at ACMA Excellence Awards 2024

Gurgaon, India, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — Continental’s Gurgaon Plant won the ACMA Excellence Award 2024 for “Excellence in Digitalization” and secured Certificate of Merit for “Excellence in Manufacturing” and “Excellence in Export”. The 59th edition of ACMA Excellence Awards & 10th AMF Technology Summit recognizes the outstanding achievements in quality, innovation, and sustainability within the automotive component supply chain. The awards are a testimony to Continental’s digitalization and continuous improvement, along with its commitment towards localization in manufacturing.

ACMA honored the outstanding accomplishments and efforts of a large number of automotive component makers, who took home awards across different categories. This honor acknowledges Continental’s years of hard work in manufacturing and operational excellence and will further advance the company’s global competitiveness.

Thrilled by the achievements, Prashanth Doreswamy, President and CEO, Continental India said, “This recognition validates Continental India’s efforts towards operational excellence and digitalization. These awards are an attestation to the company’s commitment to innovation, process excellence, and digital transformation in manufacturing. Guided by our ‘in the market, for the market’ approach, we remain focused on localization, sustainability, and global competitiveness, driving us forward as we contribute to the future of mobility. At Continental, we continuously strive to set new benchmarks in technology, further strengthening our position in the evolving automotive landscape. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our team at the Gurgaon plant for their dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence.”

Anudeep Garg, Head of the Gurgaon Plant, Continental Automotive India, said, “We are grateful for the recognition and are immensely proud. These achievements underscore Gurgaon Plant’s commitment to Industry 4.0 adoption, process optimization, and global competitiveness. The recognitions serve as a testament to our team’s dedication to digital innovation, cutting-edge manufacturing practices, while expanding our global reach. With these accolades, we continue to strengthen our position as an industry leader, setting new benchmarks in operational excellence and technological advancement. I extend my gratitude to our team for their relentless pursuit of excellence and to our partners for their continued support in this journey.”

Digitalization Efforts at Gurgaon Plant

Continental has embraced the digitalization and automation of diverse processes in pursuit of creating a sustainable manufacturing ecosystem. Right from the production line to top management, the company believes in promoting the culture of meritocracy. Symbolic of a smart factory, the Gurgaon Plant has incorporated cutting-edge technologies like Augmented Reality (AR), 3D Printing and MES (Manufacturing Execution Systems).

These technologies help in providing a fast response, reduce downtime and result in the reduction of manufacturing costs as they also support inhouse manufacturing of some spare parts. Tools like MES and e-Jidoka support automated reporting, enhanced quality of the products and big data analysis. These technlogies have been seamlessly integrated into the shop floor of the Gurgaon Plant. These innovations enhance operational efficiency, ensure compliance with quality standards, maintain precision and consistency, and foster a high level of transparency across the manufacturing process.

Anudeep further added, “The Gurgaon Plant represents our dedication to localization in manufacturing, reinforcing our commitment to building a globally competitive and future-ready ecosystem.”

Past Accolades

Over the years, the plant has received multiple awards and accolades for its digitalization and localization practices. Last year in 2023, the Gurgaon Plant was awarded the Certification of Appreciation by ACMA for its “Excellence in Digitalization”. In the past, Continental has also won Gold award at the Machinist Awards for Digitalization and Quality Circle Award from ACMA. Additionally, the plant has been recognized by some of the top OEMs for Continental’s constant support and growing localization capabilities.

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2024, Continental generated sales of €39.7 billion and currently employs around 190,000 people in 55 countries and markets.

The company has been present in India for close to 50 years through technology partnerships (Continental Tires since 1974) and joint ventures for its various businesses. Today, the tier 1 automotive supplier, tire manufacturer, and industrial partner operate across India – with about 10,000 employees across 12 locations, including six plants that cater to the Indian market and a Technical Center that supports Continental’s global R&D activities.