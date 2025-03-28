EXEED Partners with Dream to Support Local Philanthropy and Community Development

DOHA, Qatar, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — EXEED, a premium automotive brand dedicated to innovation and social responsibility, proudly announces its partnership with Dream, a renowned organization committed to supporting orphans and vulnerable children in Qatar. This collaboration reflects EXEED’s commitment to fostering positive societal impact and strengthening its engagement within the local community.

Through this meaningful initiative, EXEED aims to contribute to Dream’s mission by providing support and resources that enhance the well-being and development of children in need. The partnership aligns with EXEED’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) vision, which prioritizes sustainability, community support, and long-term social development.

“We are honored to collaborate with Dream in advancing the cause of social welfare and philanthropy,” said Ms. Ping, GM of EXEED Qatar. “As a brand that believes in driving progress not only in automotive excellence but also in community engagement, we are committed to making a tangible difference in the lives of those who need it most.”

The partnership will include a series of initiatives such as donation drives, educational programs, and awareness campaigns, aiming to provide sustainable support for Dreama’s beneficiaries. By leveraging its platform and resources, EXEED seeks to create opportunities that inspire hope and growth within the community.

“Dream is delighted to join hands with EXEED in our shared mission of providing care, protection, and empowerment to children in need,” stated Mr. Ahmed, Chairman of Dream. “This partnership underscores the importance of corporate contributions to social causes and highlights how collective efforts can bring about meaningful change.”

As EXEED continues to expand its presence in the region, the brand remains dedicated to integrating corporate success with social responsibility, ensuring that its contributions leave a lasting impact beyond the automotive industry. This collaboration with Dream serves as a testament to EXEED’s vision of fostering a brighter and more inclusive future.

