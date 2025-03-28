Objectways Technologies Unveils ChartApps: The Ultimate No-Code App Builder & Dashboard Creator

Arizona, USA, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — Objectways Technologies, a leader in innovative technology solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest product, ChartApps. This groundbreaking platform is designed to empower businesses and individuals with an effortless way to build custom apps and interactive dashboards directly from Google Sheets — all without writing a single line of code.

Revolutionizing Data-Driven Decision Making

In today’s fast-paced business environment, data is king. ChartApps simplifies the journey from raw data to meaningful insights by converting Google Sheets into real-time, interactive dashboards and applications. This enables smarter, faster decision-making with minimal effort.

“ChartApps is more than just a tool; it’s a game-changer for anyone who relies on data to make decisions,” said MR.Ravishankar, CEO at Objectways Technologies. “By eliminating the need for coding expertise, we are empowering users to unlock the full potential of their data with ease.”

Key Features of ChartApps:

No-Code Platform: Create customized dashboards and apps without any programming skills.

Create customized dashboards and apps without any programming skills. Google Sheets Integration: Seamlessly turn your spreadsheets into real-time, interactive dashboards.

Seamlessly turn your spreadsheets into real-time, interactive dashboards. Real-Time Updates: Ensure your data-driven insights are always up-to-date.

Ensure your data-driven insights are always up-to-date. Customization & Flexibility: Tailor dashboards to fit your unique business needs.

Tailor dashboards to fit your unique business needs. Scalable Solutions: Suitable for businesses of all sizes, from startups to enterprises.

Why Choose ChartApps?

With ChartApps, Objectways Technologies aims to bridge the gap between data and actionable insights. Whether you’re a small business owner looking to track sales performance or a large enterprise seeking to streamline operations, ChartApps offers the perfect blend of simplicity and power.

Availability

ChartApps is now available for users worldwide. To learn more about how ChartApps can revolutionize your data management and decision-making processes, visit www.ChartApps.com or www.Objectways.com

About Objectways Technologies

Objectways Technologies is committed to delivering innovative technological solutions that drive business growth and efficiency. With a focus on empowering users through simplicity and accessibility, Objectways continues to push the boundaries of what technology can achieve.