Puppy Pawty returns to Museum of Illusions Orlando

Orlando, FL, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — The fun and photo pawsibilities with your furry friend are endless at Museum of Illusions this spring!

Museum of Illusions Orlando will once again open their doors to man’s best friend at their fan-favorite event, Puppy Pawty. On April 12 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., guests can bring their dogs and experience the interactive and immersive museum with their furry friends.

Admission for owners with a dog will be $29.99 and includes a gift bag full of goodies for the four-legged guests. Last entry for pets will be at 10:40 a.m.

“Puppy Pawty is one of our favorite events, and we’re so excited to bring it back for our guests,” said Stephanie Berrios, sales and marketing manager. “If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to come explore Museum of Illusions, now’s your chance to capture some one-of-a-kind photos with every member of your family — pets included!”

Whether family and friends are bringing their furry friend or leaving them at home, they’ll be able to explore the museum’s most popular exhibits and capture photos for memories and social media. With over 50 eye-fooling exhibits, Museum of Illusions is the perfect activity for families, friends and couples all year long.

To learn more about Museum of Illusions Orlando or to book tickets, visit https://moiorlando.com/.

To view or download images, click here.

About Museum of Illusions Orlando

Grammable, likeable, shareable – Musuem of Illusions Orlando puts “edutainment” and interactive fun within reach. Whether guests are looking for indoor family fun, a new take on date night or a great time with friends — everyone will leave with unforgettable memories and one-of-a-kind photos with jaw-dropping illusions. With over 50 exhibits, Museum of Illusions Orlando, conveniently located in ICON Park, offers more eye-fooling fun under one roof than any other destination in Central Florida. Museum of Illusions is also available for group visits, field trips and venue rentals to bring your next outing or event come to life.

For operating hours and to purchase tickets online, visit https://moiorlando.com/. Museum of Illusions Orlando is located at ICON Park™, 8441 International Drive Suite #250 Orlando, Florida, 32819. Stay connected on Facebook and Instagram. @museumofillusions.orlando #museumofillusionsorlando

About Enthoosia Group

Founded in 2018, The vision of Enthoosia Group is to develop and operate companies that provide memorable and exciting educational experiences while constantly evolving its activities, creating new, innovative experiences. Learn more at www.enthoosia.com.

