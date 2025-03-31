Embedded Security Market Expands with Rising Demand for IoT and Connected Devices

The global embedded security market size was valued at USD 7.40 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2030. The market is focused on providing security solutions for embedded systems, which are specialized computing systems designed to perform dedicated functions within larger devices. With the proliferation of IoT devices, connected cars, industrial control systems, and smart medical devices, the demand for robust embedded security solutions has surged. Key drivers include the rising threat of cyber-attacks, stringent regulatory requirements, and advancements in technology such as AI and machine learning, which are enhancing security capabilities. As technology evolves and the number of connected devices grows, the market is expected to expand significantly, emphasizing the need for continuous innovation and robust security measures.

The rise in cyber-attacks targeting embedded systems, particularly IoT devices, has significantly heightened the need for embedded security solutions. Embedded systems, often integral components in critical infrastructure, consumer electronics, medical devices, and industrial control systems, are increasingly becoming targets for cybercriminals due to their widespread deployment and often insufficient security measures. IoT devices, which connect and communicate over networks, present numerous entry points for attackers to exploit. These vulnerabilities can lead to unauthorized access, data breaches, device manipulation, and even large-scale attacks like distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.

The market is increasingly leveraging advanced technologies to enhance protection. AI and machine learning are being utilized to predict and mitigate potential threats in real-time by analyzing patterns and identifying anomalies. Blockchain technology enhances security, particularly in IoT applications, by providing decentralized, tamper-proof data integrity and secure transactions. Similarly, zero trust architecture is being implemented to ensure that no entity, whether inside or outside the network, is trusted by default. This principle enforces strict verification for every device and user attempting to access network resources, significantly reducing the risk of unauthorized access and enhancing overall security. These innovations are critical in addressing the evolving cyber threat landscape and ensuring robust embedded security.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the Embedded Security Market! Download your FREE sample PDF today and explore key data and trends

Regional Insights

North America embedded security market held the largest market share of 37% in the embedded security market in 2023. The surge in sophisticated cyber-attacks in North America, targeting critical infrastructure, financial institutions, and government agencies underscores the urgent need for advanced embedded security measures. Embedded security solutions, such as secure elements and encryption technologies, are crucial for safeguarding sensitive data and ensuring system integrity. These measures help prevent unauthorized access, data breaches, and operational disruptions, providing robust protection against evolving cyber threats. Implementing advanced embedded security is essential for maintaining the security and reliability of vital systems in an increasingly digital and interconnected world.

Key Embedded Security Company Insights

Key players operating in the market include Idemia Group, Infineon Technologies AG, Intellias Ltd., Karamba Security Ltd., McAfee, LLC , Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm Technologies, Rambus Incorporated, Renesas Electronics, RVL, Samsung Electronics Co., Sirin Software, STMicroelectronics N.V., and Texas Instruments Inc.

Key Embedded Security Companies:

The following are the leading companies in the embedded security market. These companies collectively hold the largest market share and dictate industry trends.

Idemia Group

Infineon Technologies AG

Intellias Ltd.

Karamba Security Ltd.

McAfee, LLC

Microchip Technology Inc.

NXP Semiconductors

Qualcomm Technologies

Rambus Incorporated

Renesas Electronics

RVL

Samsung Electronics Co.,

Sirin Software

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Embedded Security Market