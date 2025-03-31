Menopause Market 2030: Empowering the Next Stage

Menopause is the official end of women’s reproductive years. It typically occurs in their late 40s or early 50s. While it is a natural phase of life, the symptoms that come with it can be challenging. Some women might face hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, sleep disturbances, and vaginal dryness.

Fortunately, there are several OTC pharmaceutical products available today that help women manage menopause symptoms in a healthy way. Some of these products focus on natural ingredients, offering an alternative to prescription hormone replacement therapy (HRT) or other medical interventions.

The global menopause market is considerable in size. By 2030, the market is expected to reach USD 24.4 billion, growing at a CAGR of 5.37% during this period. According to estimates, around 80% women experience problems such as night sweats and hot flashes during menopause. The availability of various OTC products provides women with more choices in managing these problems.

Common OTC Products in the Menopause Market

Herbal Supplements: Herbal remedies are the most popular choice among women looking for natural symptom relief. Black cohosh, soy isoflavones, red clover, and evening primrose oil are among the most commonly used herbs for alleviating hot flashes and night sweats. These herbs are thought to work by mimicking estrogen in the body or by balancing hormone levels. Estroven is one such brand that combines a blend of natural ingredients to help relieve hot flashes and night sweats.

Some women opt for topical creams or gels that contain plant-derived ingredients such as phytoestrogens, that mimic estrogen in the body. These products are applied directly to the skin and are designed to help with hot flashes.

Dietary Supplements: Many OTC supplements combine vitamins and minerals to provide overall menopause support. Common ingredients include vitamin E, B vitamins, calcium, magnesium, and omega-3 fatty acids. They support bone health, mood balance, and heart health during menopause.

Vaginal Moisturizers and Lubricants: Vaginal dryness is a common symptom of menopause. It is caused by a decrease in estrogen. Various lubricants and moisturizers help relieve discomfort caused by this dryness. These products contain hydrating ingredients such as glycerin, aloe, and vitamin E.

What is New in the Menopause Treatment Market?

New Formulations: Recent formulations in the industry combine both traditional ingredients and modern science. One such development is the combination of plant-based phytoestrogens with advanced delivery systems, such as slow-release capsules or patches. They aim to provide more consistent and long-lasting symptom relief. MenoVive (by Pure Encapsulations), for example, is an advanced supplement that combines black cohosh and soy isoflavones with bioavailable forms of magnesium and B vitamins. Its formulation is designed to support a woman’s hormonal balance and energy levels during menopause.

MenoVive (by Pure Encapsulations), for example, is an advanced supplement that combines black cohosh and soy isoflavones with bioavailable forms of magnesium and B vitamins. Its formulation is designed to support a woman's hormonal balance and energy levels during menopause. Personalized Products: With the rise of personalized health and wellness, some companies are developing menopause solutions that are tailored to individual needs. Genetic testing and hormone level tracking are becoming available for women who want a more customized approach. Evernow is a U.S.-based company that offers personalized menopause treatment plans. The company uses hormone testing and telehealth consultations to create customized hormone therapy plans.

Technological Innovations: Companies have started exploring ways to alleviate menopause symptoms through wearable devices and apps. These innovations combine lifestyle tracking with symptom management tools to help women monitor their health and adjust their routines accordingly. Thync (by Khosla Ventures) and Embr Wave (by Embr Labs) are good examples of such devices. These devices use neurostimulation to target the brain and help regulate the body's temperature.

