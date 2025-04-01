Bond Rees Detectives Report an Alarming Rise in Catfishing Cases

London, UK, 2025-04-01 — /EPR Network/ — Detectives from a leading private investigation company Bond Rees have reported a significant increase in the number of catfish inquiries they have received following the COVID-19 pandemic. As users become more immersed into the world of social media, the risk of falling victim to online deception has risen.

While catfishing has been around for many years, the crime has become increasingly harder to detect with new and sophisticated strategies being used to both fabricate online identities and lure victims into emotional, romantic or even financial relationships.

‘‘The nature of online deception has changed dramatically since the pandemic,’’ said Aaron Bond, founder of Bond Rees. ‘’Our detectives are now handling more catfishing cases than ever before, and what’s particularly concerning is the creativity and sophistication of these crimes. Today’s catfishers are using deepfake technology, maintaining consistent backstories across multiple platforms, and psychological manipulation. All three of these factors make catfishes seem very authentic and make them incredibly hard to identify without professional assistance’.

Bond added that these catfishers are also becoming persistent and more willing to play ‘the long game’ for months before attempting financial or emotional exploitation.

Establishing romantic relationships are no longer a primary target for catfishes as shown by data collected by the company – professional relationships, investment opportunities and even family impersonations are newer forms of connections that are being targeted.

To help the public protect themselves from catfishes, Bond Rees has concluded some key recommendations. If individuals have any doubts about a new online relationship the company advises individuals to seek help from professionals as their specialised databases provide more thorough checks into suspects that are not available to the general public. Bond Rees emphasises people should also stay wary of individuals who repeatedly avoid video calls, always have excuses for not meeting in person or whose social media presence appears recent or limited.

About Bond Rees: A private investigation company founded by owner Bond Rees that provides a range of discreet professional services including digital forensics, process serving, background checks, covert surveillance and more.