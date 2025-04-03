Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market Expands with Rising Focus on Infection Control Measures

The global ultrasound probe disinfection market size is expected to reach USD 700.3 million by 2027 registering a CAGR of 9.4%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing number of ultrasound imaging procedures, rising prevalence of nosocomial infections, and technological advancements are the key driving factors for the global market.

Nosocomial or Hospital-acquired Infection (HAI) is an infection acquired in healthcare facilities, such as hospitals, clinics, rehabilitation facilities, and Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs). Factors, such as use of indwelling catheters, lack of proper hygiene in the healthcare setting, and excessive use of antibiotics, can increase the risk of HAIs in patients. Thus, it is very crucial to disinfect all the devices used in healthcare settings.

The increasing number of ultrasound imaging procedures across the globe is anticipated to increase the product demand over the forecast period. According to the report published by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, on any given day, approximately one in 31 patients suffers from at least one HAI. Similarly, the WHO reported that out of every 100 patients on any given day, ten in developing countries and seven in developed countries acquire at least one HAI. Ultrasound probe disinfection eliminates the risk of transmission of any pathogen from one patient to another, which is anticipated to boost the demand over the forecast period.

Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market Report Highlights

In terms of revenue, consumables are anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period as these are usually disposable and need to be bought frequently

Intermediate and low-level disinfection held the largest market share in 2019 and is anticipated to witness a significant growth rate over the forecast period

Hospitals and clinics end-use segment held the largest market share in 2019 owing to the rising number of ultrasound imaging procedures performed in these healthcare facilities

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period owing to the increasing usage of diagnostic imaging

Regional Insights

North America held the largest share of 34.5% in 2019. The regional market is projected to expand further and retain its leading position throughout the forecast years. This is attributed to the rising cases of breast cancer, increasing demand for technologically advanced procedures, and the presence of key companies, such as CIVCO Medical Solutions and CS Medical LLC, in the region.

Asia Pacific regional market, on the other hand, is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR from 2020 to 2027. This growth can be credited to the factors including increasing investments on healthcare facilities by the developing countries, growing awareness regarding in-vitro fertilization procedures, and the presence of a large number of local manufacturers that provide high-quality products at lower prices.

List of Key Players of Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market

Nanosonics

CIVCO Medical Solutions

Tristel Solutions Ltd.

Ecolab, Inc.

Germitec

CS Medical LLC

Advanced Sterilization Products Services, Inc.

Metrex Research, LLC

