India Biocompatible Dental Materials Market Expands with Rising Demand for Advanced Dental Care

The India biocompatible dental materials market is anticipated to reach USD 110.0 million by 2030 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of dental caries, growing awareness regarding oral health, and the advancement and introduction of new biocompatible dental materials.

Oral health plays an important role in overall well-being, and despite having the highest number of dental schools globally, India grapples with various oral health challenges. National concerns include dental caries, oral cancer, and periodontal disease, especially the prevalence of dental caries among children. Maintaining good oral hygiene can prevent dental caries. The Indian Dental Association (IDA) initiated the National Oral Health Programme (NOHP), encompassing diverse activities to address the country’s oral health crisis and spark a nationwide movement. In addition, the Oral Cancer Foundation (OCF) is a professionally driven initiative to eliminate oral cancer, strive for a ‘cancer-free India,’ and enhance the nation’s oral health by 2020. The OCF seeks to form a broad coalition comprising influential figures and policymakers from various sectors to bring about significant changes in health systems and individual behaviors.

Continuous technological progress in the early detection and diagnosis of dental conditions is crucial for successful treatment. Commonly utilized biomaterials include zirconia, alumina, tantalum, titanium, niobium, and carbon. Ceramics are the most widely employed biocompatible dental materials for restorative dental procedures, such as inlays, crowns, or bridges. Various glass and sintered ceramics are available to meet the diverse requirements of patients, dentists, and dental technicians, addressing product processing and biomaterial properties. For instance, in September 2022, Snazzy, a dental technology startup, introduced India’s inaugural scan box and a monitoring application for teeth alignment. This app and scan box empower dentists and orthodontists with comprehensive control over orthodontic treatments, enabling them to monitor weekly progress in aligner treatments effectively. Snazzy allows customers to undergo teeth scanning, select their treatment plan, and receive custom-made invisible braces. The company’s mission includes making clear aligners more cost-effective and widely accessible. It emphasizes that its teledentistry platform enables treatments to be 70% more affordable, all from the comfort of one’s home.

India Biocompatible Dental Materials Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the ceramic biomaterials segment dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 34.7% owing to the wide application in dental restoration, especially as dental inlays, bridges, or crowns.

The natural biomaterials segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rising recognition of the environmental consequences associated with synthetic materials.

The dental laboratories segment is expected to witness a significant CAGR over the forecast period as these laboratories lay significant emphasis on quality assurance and adherence to industry standards.

Based on application, the orthodontics segment dominated the market with the highest share of 40.1%. This is due to different factors, such as the increasing prevalence of dental diseases, the increasing geriatric population that is prone to tooth loss, and the rise in dental tourism.

In February 2024, Dr. Garg’s Multispecialty Dental Center, Delhi, introduced its latest suite of dental crowns. This comprehensive suite of dental solutions included innovative metal-ceramic crowns, metal-free crowns, and leading-edge zirconia crowns.

