Challenges and Opportunities in the Global Mechanical Anchors Market

Mechanical Anchors Market Growth & Trends

The global Mechanical Anchors Market size is expected to reach USD 2,319.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 2.8% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The mechanical anchors have potential demand and installation across the building and construction sector including historic masonry materials. These anchors mechanically anchor themselves in the base material with the help of friction and some type of movement to achieve holding values.

The rapidly expanding construction industry is driving demand for the mechanical anchor industry growth. The increasing focus on advanced architectural design across the construction sector is expected to create potential demand over the forecast timeframe from 2023 to 2030. The economic development across rapidly developing countries including China and India is further estimated to accelerate growth during the forecast timeframe.

The continuous involvement of the government and international non-profit organizations for the development of respective areas and countries, in terms of advanced structural designs, that can meet the sustainable goals of the future is helping to generate market demand for mechanical anchors. Additionally, the rising focus to limit the emission of greenhouse gases (GHG) across the buildings and construction industry is another factor anticipated to create demand in the near future.

Mechanical anchors are primarily used in a solid concrete base, brick, & block, and stone. These mechanical anchors have to be strong and sturdy as they are subjected to transferring the load to the base material through, friction, bearing, or keying which requires high strength and hardness. As a result, majority of the mechanical anchors are made from carbon steel material as they exhibit outstanding workability, and strength to absorb stress in extreme load conditions.

The mechanical anchors industry is segmented into residential and commercial based on the applications. The residential application segment holds a comparatively small share when compared to commercial applications. The use of mechanical anchors in residential applications includes fixing wooden or plastic frames to the concrete or masonry units, railing and fences, and cable trenches.

The U.S. mechanical anchor industry is anticipated to witness moderate growth over the coming years owing to rising demand for machinery tools from the automotive, construction, and aerospace & defense industries. Despite the downturn in 2020 caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, rising emphasis on the production of building tools in the region, along with the continuation of construction operations, is anticipated to prove beneficial for the demand for the anchor.

The value chain of the mechanical anchors market comprises raw material suppliers, manufacturers, suppliers/distributors/exporters, and end-users. The raw materials include carbon steel and stainless steel. These raw materials are used in the manufacturing of anchors and are procured directly from the steel manufacturers or their distributors or suppliers and anchor manufacturers have signed agreements with the steel manufacturers for smooth supply.

Mechanical Anchors Market Report Highlights

Stainless steel was the largest and fastest growing market segment and accounted for 54.2% of the revenue share in 2022 as stainless steel hardly gets oxidized when compared to other materials including iron, and carbon steel. Additionally, aesthetic shining appearance, corrosion resistance, low maintenance, and strength make stainless steel a widely used material for manufacturing mechanical anchors

Carbon steel accounted for USD 674.1 million for the year 2022 owing to its high strength. The presence of high carbon content makes them good at resisting abrasion and retaining shape under excess load in construction buildings. In addition, the material is primarily heat-treated by austenitizing, and quenching, followed by tempering to enhance its mechanical properties including yield and tensile strength

Residential applications accounted for a revenue share of over USD 476.0 million in 2022. The use of mechanical anchors in residential applications includes fixing wooden or plastic frames to the concrete or masonry units, railing and fences, and cable trenches. Metals such as aluminum and steel are widely used in the manufacturing of windows and doors in buildings owing to the lightweight and highly durable properties exhibited by the metals

Commercial applications accounted for 74.3% of the total market share for the year 2022. In commercial sectors, mechanical anchor finds its wide application in various malls, hotels, sports complexes, and industries. This building design is becoming more complex and is fitted with a wide variety of pipes, tubes, and cables suspended from the ceiling. These are primarily held on metal trenches which are fitted with mechanical anchors to fasten them to the underside of the concrete deck for support and hold

Companies are engaged in the adoption of strategic initiatives such as research & development and vertical integration to gain a competitive edge

Mechanical Anchors Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global mechanical anchors market based on the material, application, and region.

Mechanical Anchor Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Carbon Steel

Stainless Steel

Others

Mechanical Anchor Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Residential

Commercial

Mechanical Anchor Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



New Zealand

Central & South America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

