Cell Processing Instruments: Bridging Science & Commercialization

Cell Processing Instruments Market Growth & Trends

The global Cell Processing Instruments Market size is anticipated to reach USD 9.74 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.04% from 2024-2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising incidence of chronic diseases, continuous advancements in cell processing technologies, and the expanding field of stem cell research are anticipated to increase the demand for cell processing instruments over the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the market growth. The pandemic has impelled investments in biopharmaceutical research, including cell-based therapies, driving demand for cell processing instruments. In addition, the increased demand for vaccines and treatments has accelerated the adoption of advanced cell processing technologies, boosting market growth. Moreover, it also highlighted the importance of regenerative medicine and cell therapies in addressing healthcare challenges, further driving interest and investment in this sector.

Moreover, continuous advancements in cell processing technologies, such as automated systems, closed systems, and the integration of robotics, improve efficiency, reduce contamination risks, and enhance the scalability of cell processing, thus driving market growth.

However, cell processing instruments often require a significant upfront investment, along with ongoing maintenance and operational expenses, which can pose a barrier to adoption, especially for smaller research facilities and institutions with limited budgets. Thereby anticipated to hamper the growth of the market to a certain extent.

Cell Processing Instruments Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the cell separator systems segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 22.25% in 2023. This system offers high precision & efficiency in isolating target cells from heterogeneous cell populations, thus, increasing the demand for the instrument in pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. On the other hand, the cell imaging systems segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

Based on application, the cell separation/isolation segment held the market with the largest revenue share of 35.30% in 2023. The diverse applications such as cancer research, immunotherapy, tissue engineering, and stem cell research are expected to propel the growth of the segment. On the other hand, the cell viability and proliferation segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

Based on end-use, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 41.13% in 2023. This is attributed to the growing R&D activities for drug discovery, increasing demand for personalized medicines, and growing technological advancements in cell therapy. On the other hand, the CROs & CMOs segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

North America dominated the market with the revenue share of 36.22% in 2023, due to its robust healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rates of advanced medical technologies, and significant investments in biopharmaceutical research and development. On the other hand, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

Cell Processing Instruments Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cell processing instruments market based on type, application, end-use, and region:

Cell Processing Instruments Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Cell Counters

Cell Imaging Systems

Flow Cytometers

Cell Separator Systems

Automated Cell Processing Systems

Other Instruments

Cell Processing Instruments Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Cell Isolation/Separation

Cell Imaging & Counting

Cell Viability & Proliferation

Other Applications

Cell Processing Instruments End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

CROs & CMOs

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

Cell Processing Instruments Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Denmark



Sweden



Norway

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia



Thailand

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Kuwait

