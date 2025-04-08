The Future of Pet Care: Apps That Are Changing the Game

Life is getting busier day by day. Doesn’t keeping up with pet care sometimes feel overwhelming? Pet care apps can be helpful here. Do you know there are numerous apps available today that offer convenient solutions for day-to-day pet management? They help pet owners track their pets’ health and engage in real-time monitoring.

As more people are willing to own pets, the popularity of such apps has risen. According to Grand View Research, the global Pet Care Market is expected to reach USD 236.16 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of more than 5%. With the growth of the pet care industry, there is a need for such apps that make pet management easier and simplify the responsibilities of their owners.

This blog enumerates the top 10 pet care apps. These apps showcase exciting futures where technology and interest meet each other to provide smarter, more efficient solutions for our furry friends. So, let’s begin.

Rover

On the top of the list is Rover. Launched in 2011, Rover is one of the most popular pet care apps, especially for pet sitting, walking, and other related services. It connects pet owners with trusted sitters, walkers, and groomers in their area. The app provides detailed profiles of pet sitters and walkers. It also allows users to access background checks, customer reviews, and real-time GPS tracking of walks. The app has a feature called RoverGO, which allows professionals to advertise their pet services directly within the app.

Whistle

Whistle is a GPS tracker and is very useful for people who are afraid of their pets running away. It monitors pets’ location, fitness, and health. The app can track their activity levels and sleep patterns, providing detailed insights into their overall well-being. The app also offers customized wellness goals for pets with specific health needs, helping owners keep track of important factors.

Pet First Aid

Pet First Aid is a free app by the American Red Cross. It provides pet owners with essential knowledge about handling emergencies. It covers everything from CPR to wound care, ensuring pet owners are prepared for anything. The app helps owners with issues such as anxiety, aggression, and excessive barking. These features empower pet owners to address common behavioral concerns quickly.

Chewy

Chewy is an online American pet store that offers a vast selection of pet supplies and food. The company has features such as auto-ship for regular deliveries. Founded in 2011, the company went public in 2019.

11pets

11pets is an all-encompassing app for pet owners. It allows users to store medical records, schedule vet appointments, and monitor their pet’s health and nutrition. The app can maintain an automatic schedule and remind users about it. The most important feature of the app is that it helps keep medical reports such as X-rays and blood tests.

Pawprint

Pawprint (renamed as GreatPetCare) is another useful pet management app. It simplifies the process of obtaining and storing medical records by automatically retrieving them from veterinary clinics. Apart from this centralized pet information, the app provides various other features including pet weight tracking and birthday surprises.

Puppr

Puppr is a dog training app. It offers step-by-step lessons and tips to assist owners in teaching their pets essential commands and behaviors. Puppr’s user-friendly design and effective training modules have made it a popular choice among new dog owners seeking to train their pets. The app features lessons by celebrity dog trainer Sara Carson.

PetMD

PetMD is a comprehensive resource for pet health information. The app provides articles, symptom checkers, and advice on a variety of topics related to pets’ health and behavior. The app helps owners identify potential health issues based on their pet’s symptoms.

Wag!

Sometimes referred to as the “Uber for dogs”, Wag! is a U.S.-based pet care app. It offers on-demand dog walking, pet sitting, training, and boarding services, ensuring pets receive timely care when needed. The app has introduced features such as GPS tracking and photo updates to enhance the pet care experience.

Petcube

Founded in 2012, Petcube is a remote pet monitoring system that allows users to interact with their pets while they’re away. Users can watch live videos, talk to their pets, and even toss them treats from the app. The app has integrated with Amazon’s Alexa to enable voice commands for interactive features. Their AI-powered Petcube Bites 2 has a two-way audio system, a wide-angle view, and a built-in treat dispenser to stay connected with pets.

