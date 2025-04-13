Meet a Scientologist Captures the Magic of Magical Moments with Leo Oriolo

LOS ANGELES, California, 2025-04-02 — /EPR Network/ — Scientology Network’s MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST, the weekly series spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists from around the world and all walks of life, announces an episode featuring photographer Leo Oriolo.

MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Leo Oriolo made his dream of becoming a professional photographer come spectacularly true. With singular focus, he pursued his passion in Miami, Florida, where he developed his own style of award-winning wedding photography. His work also includes capturing unforgettable images for some of the world’s most iconic brands.

ABOUT LEO ORIOLO

Leo Oriolo was born in Chivilcoy, a small town in the Buenos Aires Province, Argentina. From the moment he first got his hands on a camera at age 12, he never let go of his dream of becoming a professional photographer. Before attending university in Buenos Aires, he was advised to pursue a more traditional profession to make a living. Undeterred, he sought out the best photographers in Argentina for instruction and apprenticeships. Seeking greater opportunity, Leo emigrated to the “Capital of Latin America,” Miami, Florida, finding work as a wedding photographer. He combined the spontaneity of photojournalism with the dramatic lighting of fashion photography, developing his own style and heightening the art of wedding photography in the process. Leo’s uniquely aesthetic approach not only caught the eye of wedding planners, but of global brands such as Universal Studios, Gucci and the Manchester United soccer team. Today, his company, Leo Photographer, has photographed over 5,000 events.

Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.