Chetu Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Record-Breaking Revenue and Continued Expansion

Sunrise, FL, 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a leading digital intelligence and software solutions provider, proudly celebrates its 25th anniversary with continued growth, expanded partnerships, future government contracts, and a record-breaking $74.54 million in annual revenue.

“While this has been a year of navigating significant macro-economic challenges, we are proud to say that Chetu has achieved over $70 million in revenue for the third consecutive year,” stated Atal Bansal, Founder and CEO. “This sustained growth, amidst a rapidly evolving tech landscape now dominated by AI, underscores our commitment to delivering both traditional software development and support services, as well as ground-breaking AI and agentic AI solutions across 40-plus industries.

For 25 years, Chetu has been an industry leader in innovative and custom software solutions. This past year, the company received industry recognition for its excellence in AI and Data Analytics solutions from leading research firms Omdia, Everest Group, and ISG. Omdia highlighted Chetu’s custom AI and machine learning expertise in its “On the Radar” report. At the same time, Everest Group recognized the company’s data and AI services in its “Mid-Market Enterprises PEAK Matrix® Assessment.” ISG’s report focuses on Chetu’s advanced analytics and AI services in the Sweet Spot” section of its “Provider Lens™ Advanced Analytics and AI Services” report.

“Being honored by these leading research companies is a tremendous compliment to the hard work of every team member at Chetu, especially our highly trained and industry-specific development teams,” Bansal said. “We look forward to expanding our work with these firms as Chetu continues to set industry trends as a leader in AI development.”

Reminiscing about the past quarter century, Bansal said he was proud of the entirely organic, employee-driven growth that Chetu was able to experience despite the ever-changing nature of the technology services industry that increasingly relies on investors and external capital.

“Our organic growth is a rarity in the tech industry and has propelled us from a small 200-square-foot Miami office to a global presence,” Bansal said. “Thanks to our team members – our Chetu Family – we now operate across 13 locations throughout the U.S., Europe, and India, with nearly 2,800 software experts servicing our global clientele.”

“As we navigate this dynamic technological landscape,” Bansal added, “I’m enthusiastic about Chetu’s potential to drive industry advancements over the next quarter-century.”

Looking forward, Chetu is continuing to expand the services and offerings it is providing to clients, including Application Development and Support Services; Business Intelligence & Reporting; AI/ML & Data Science; BPO and Non-Technical Processes; Cloud, Infrastructure and Cybersecurity; Quality Assurance; and Product Support for all Major Solution-Provider Partners. Additionally, Chetu aims to expand its international presence with a focus on new business ventures in the Asia-Pacific region, increase its involvement in government contracts, extend its Partner Network and offerings, and continue leading in AI development and services.

2024-2025 Highlights and Key Accomplishments:

Expanded Federal and State Contracts: Increased emphasis on government opportunities, including being part of a major winning bid to offer enterprise integration and support services to the selected government agencies.

Increased emphasis on government opportunities, including being part of a major winning bid to offer enterprise integration and support services to the selected government agencies. Strategic Partnerships: Established new alliances with UKG and Workday while attaining IBM Silver Partner status.

Established new alliances with UKG and Workday while attaining IBM Silver Partner status. Growth in Analyst Relations: Strengthened engagement with industry analysts to showcase Chetu’s innovative solutions.

Strengthened engagement with industry analysts to showcase Chetu’s innovative solutions. Channel Partner Program Expansion: Introduced new incentives to drive growth within its channel ecosystem.

Introduced new incentives to drive growth within its channel ecosystem. Regional Expansion: Relocated to larger offices in Tempe, AZ, Tampa, FL, and Las Vegas, NV, to accommodate increased demand.

Relocated to larger offices in Tempe, AZ, Tampa, FL, and Las Vegas, NV, to accommodate increased demand. Expanded Regional Growth in Latin America: Broadened reach and push into the LatAm market with increased Operations, Sales, and Marketing efforts.

Awards & Recognitions:

2024 Silver and Bronze Stevies: The ABA and IBA, respectively—eight Stevies won since 2020.

The ABA and IBA, respectively—eight Stevies won since 2020. Three 2024 Gold Globees: The International Business Awards, Golden Bridge Awards, and American Business Awards, bringing the total to six since 2023.

The International Business Awards, Golden Bridge Awards, and American Business Awards, bringing the total to six since 2023. Inclusion in key CRN lists: The 2025 CRN MSP 500, the 2025 Tech Elite 250, and the 2024 CRN Solution Provider 500—now totaling 11 listings since 2020.

The 2025 CRN MSP 500, the 2025 Tech Elite 250, and the 2024 CRN Solution Provider 500—now totaling 11 listings since 2020. Forbes Technology Council Membership: Multi-year inclusion in the prestigious invite-only organization.

Multi-year inclusion in the prestigious invite-only organization. SFBJ’s Top Private 100 Companies: Recognized for the 14th time.

Recognized for the 14th time. Type 2 SOC 1® Certification: 14th consecutive certification for adherence to financial reporting standards.

14th consecutive certification for adherence to financial reporting standards. Inc. 5000 Honor Roll: Seven-time honoree for consistent growth and innovation.

Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility:

Chetu remains dedicated to philanthropy through the Chetu Foundation, which actively supports charitable initiatives, including:

$160,000 donation to Akshaya Patra: Funding school meals for children in India.

Funding school meals for children in India. Community Engagement: Hosting annual toy and food drives, winter gear distributions, scholarships for students in India, and Earth Day events to support local communities.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a digital intelligence and software solutions provider. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to the needs of the clients. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 13 locations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.

