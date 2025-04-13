Zelia do Rosario Teaches Southeast Asia’s Hidden Gem to Shine on Voices for Humanity

LOS ANGELES, California, 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — Scientology Network’s VOICES FOR HUMANITY, the weekly series presenting heroic change makers from a variety of faiths, cultures and nations, working to uplift their communities, announces a new episode featuring educator Zelia do Rosario.

VOICES FOR HUMANITY airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

Timor-Leste suffered years of strife that left the majority of its schools in ruin. Regaining independence in 2002, the island nation faced a crippling 50 percent illiteracy rate. Zelia do Rosario, a certified teacher and Applied Scholastics educator, is introducing an effective study methodology that’s helping one of the world’s youngest countries lift itself out of the darkness of its past.

ABOUT ZELIA DO ROSARIO

Zelia do Rosario was born in an impoverished area of Timor-Leste, where she had to walk an hour and a half each day to attend primary school. With a desire to be the best student, she memorized her school materials to pass exams—after which she forgot it all and so, in effect, didn’t learn anything. After achieving her lifelong ambition and becoming an educator, she learned of Study Technology, a system of studying developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. Realizing she finally discovered a methodology anyone could use to truly master any subject matter, she embarked on a mission to introduce the system throughout the nation. Today, the Applied Scholastics Center she helped establish in Timor-Leste educates university students who, in turn, have gone on to empower 34 percent of the country with Study Technology.

Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.