RMail Introduces Anti-Whaling™ Feature to Combat Business Email Compromise (BEC) Threats

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — RPost has unveiled its innovative Anti-Whaling™ feature in the RMail® add-in for Microsoft Outlook and Office 365, designed to detect and prevent Business Email Compromise (BEC) whaling attacks. These sophisticated cyber-crimes, targeting executives or wealthy individuals, involve imposter emails that manipulate recipients into wiring funds to fraudulent bank accounts. RMail’s advanced algorithms now help safeguard businesses by alerting users to potential whaling threats before they respond, preventing costly mistakes.

The Anti-Whaling™ feature was introduced at the RESPRO® annual conference, where RPost was recognized for its high-security solutions. With BEC crimes causing billions in losses globally, particularly in sectors like real estate, RPost’s new security update offers critical protection against these ever-evolving threats. By analyzing message patterns and characteristics, RMail ensures email users are notified about potential phishing attempts, providing an essential layer of defense against one of the most financially damaging cyber-crimes today.

https://rpost.com/news/rpost-adds-anti-whaling-security-feature-to-rmail