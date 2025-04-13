Berd & Klauss, PLLC Law Firm Strengthens Immigration Defense Amid Heightened Deportation Risks and Changing Legal Landscape

New York, NY, 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — As recent developments in U.S. immigration policies continue to affect immigrant communities, Berd & Klauss, PLLC Law Firm is expanding its legal services to help individuals facing heightened risks of deportation and complications with their legal status. With the Biden administration’s ongoing changes to immigration enforcement, including termination of key protections and a stronger ICE presence, the firm is standing by immigrants to provide expert legal counsel and defense strategies.

In the wake of significant shifts in immigration law—such as the end of humanitarian parole protections for over 500,000 migrants and the expansion of ICE’s enforcement activities—many immigrants in New York and across the country are increasingly vulnerable to deportation. The implementation of new policies, such as the sharing of IRS data with immigration enforcement agencies, has raised concerns about the privacy and security of undocumented immigrants in the U.S.

Berd & Klauss, PLLC Law Firm is committed to helping immigrants and their families understand their rights and take action to protect themselves. The firm’s seasoned immigration attorneys are well-versed in defending against deportation, assisting with legal status adjustments, and advocating for those who may now be facing unprecedented challenges under the current administration’s policies.

“Immigrants in New York are facing a period of uncertainty, and we are here to provide the guidance they need to navigate these turbulent times,” said Alex Berd, Lawyer at Berd & Klauss, PLLC Law Firm. “Our team is committed to ensuring that our clients understand their legal options, and we’re proud to offer robust defenses to help individuals protect their right to remain in the United States.”

Key services offered by Berd & Klauss, PLLC Law Firm include:

Deportation Defense: Expert legal representation for those in removal proceedings or facing deportation.

Expert legal representation for those in removal proceedings or facing deportation. Legal Status Adjustment: Assistance with family-based petitions, adjustment of status, and naturalization processes.

Assistance with family-based petitions, adjustment of status, and naturalization processes. Humanitarian Relief Applications: Legal counsel for applicants seeking asylum or humanitarian parole.

Legal counsel for applicants seeking asylum or humanitarian parole. ICE Defense and Immigration Enforcement Advocacy: Support for immigrants threatened by aggressive enforcement measures.

Support for immigrants threatened by aggressive enforcement measures. Post-Deportation Remedies: Strategies for clients seeking to reopen their cases or request waivers and other legal remedies.

About Berd Klauss Law Firm:

Berd & Klauss, PLLC Law Firm is a New York-based immigration law practice dedicated to providing top-tier legal services to individuals, families, and businesses navigating complex immigration challenges. With years of experience, the firm has earned a reputation for delivering compassionate, aggressive, and results-driven legal representation in matters related to deportation defense, legal status adjustment, asylum applications, and family reunification.

Led by a team of experienced immigration attorneys, Berd & Klauss, PLLC Law Firm is committed to advocating for the rights of immigrants and helping them achieve their goals in the U.S. The firm has a deep understanding of immigration laws and policies and works tirelessly to protect the future of its clients in an ever-evolving legal environment.

For more information about the firm’s services and legal resources, visit Berd & Klauss, PLLC

Contact:

Address: 28 Liberty Street, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10005

Phone: 212-461-7152

Email: info@berdklauss.com

Website: https://berdklauss.com/