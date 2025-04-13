Breaking News! Travel Saga Introduces New Travel Desk at Sheraton Mall of Emirates Hotel, Dubai

Dubai, UAE, 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — Dubai is a wonderful place and a dream destination for many travellers. As a traveller, you want to explore every bit of Dubai, and Travel Saga helps you achieve that goal. Recently, Travel Saga has introduced its new travel desk at the Sheraton Mall of Emirates Hotel, Dubai. It is one of the 33 travel desks Travel Saga has in the entire Dubai.

When you visit our travel desk, you will be welcomed by our representative who will help you to plan a perfect Dubai city tour. On our travel desk, you get every type of assistance, like getting tourist attraction tickets and planning activities. Additionally, the Sheraton Mall of the Emirates Hotel is a fine property which has some wonderful nearby attractions like the Mall of Emirates and Burj Al Arab. Now let’s know about the Sheraton Mall of Emirates in Dubai.

More About Sheraton Mall of Emirates Hotel:

Sheraton Mall of Emirates Hotel is one of the perfect stay spots in Dubai. You can take your family to this place and enjoy all the world-class amenities they have to offer. This fine property is located in Mall of The Emirates – Sheikh Zayed Rd – Al Barsha – Al Barsha 1 – Dubai – United Arab Emirates. Additionally, when you are at this fine property, you can dine at its astonishing restaurants. Some of its restaurants are O’Anjo, Besh Turkish Kitchen, and Sanctuary Lounge.

There are also some prominent amenities like a spa and pool at the Sheraton Mall of Emirates hotel. One of the most interesting things about this property is that you will also find a travel desk by Travel Saga to plan your Dubai city tour. Now let’s reveal more about Travel Saga and what are some interesting services they provide all over the world.

More About Travel Saga Tourism:

Travel Saga Tourism is one of the best tourism companies in Dubai. We have an overall of 33 travel desks in Dubai. All these will help you plan your journey from anywhere in Dubai and its nearby emirates. If you want some digital help, you can visit our official website, travelsaga.com and plan your Dubai itinerary online. Additionally, Travel Saga is a Dubai-based travel company that operates globally. Additionally, you will find prominent services from us, which will make your journey worry and hassle-free.

Let’s have a look at some of the astonishing services you can take from Travel Saga. All these services will help you to lose the travel stress and make your journey possible.

Intrigued Products by Travel Saga:

Travel Saga offers numerous services and products that are must try for every traveller visiting Dubai. The products are Dubai tours, Private yacht rental, and so much more. Some of them are listed below.

Desert Safari:

Desert Safari is one of the best activities presented by Travel Saga. You will find various types of safari, like Morning and Evening Desert Safari in Dubai. Additionally, you will get some prominent inclusions with the desert safari package. Inclusions like Camel Ride, Dune Buggy, Dune Bashing, Belly Dance, etc. Moreover, you can also book an overnight desert safari with Travel Saga and experience the thrill of the night in the desert.

Mega Dhow Cruise:

In Dubai, the Mega Dhow Cruise is a highly renowned and captivating mode of transportation. This opulent vessel is now transformed into a party cruise that promises an unforgettable experience on some happy occasions. On board, you can indulge in live music, refreshing drinks, and delectable cuisine while taking in the sights from the deck. The unique aspect of this experience is that you can share it with numerous others, making it a memorable and social celebration. As the Mega Dhow Cruise navigates through Dubai Marina, you’ll be treated to a spectacular fireworks display. To make the most of this extraordinary experience, book your spot without delay.

50 Ft Luxury Private Yacht:

For a big celebration or party, a 50 ft Yacht is the ideal choice. However, in practice, only about 12 people can comfortably celebrate a happy occasion on this luxurious yacht. Furthermore, you’ll have 3 staff members on deck, consisting of 2 crew members and 1 captain, allowing you to enjoy your party fully. Notably, the 50 ft yacht offers the same level of service as the 33 ft yacht. Get ready to experience a luxurious cruise in the heart of Dubai Marina.

Car Rental in Dubai:

Travel Saga allows you to rent a car in Dubai. You can choose from various luxury cars, the ideal one for your Dubai holidays. When you visit our travel desk, our representative can assist you in getting a rental car easily. Additionally, private transportation is the best option for travel. That is because you can easily reach your location without depending on anyone. Fun fact: You can rent a car through our official website and plan your Dubai itinerary online without leaving your house.

