C-BATT positions itself to be key player in American energy dominance

Orlando, FL, 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — C-BATT is on a mission to revolutionize energy storage with Obsidia™—a high-performance, carbon-based anode material that is entirely sourced and produced in the United States.

Today C-BATT announced that its upcoming anode material Obsidia™ will store at least 500mAh/g, with potential for even higher capacity at release and beyond.

By delivering cutting-edge, domestically sourced battery technology, C-BATT is focusing on driving American energy independence and innovation. C-BATT’s fully domestic production model ensures that every stage of the Obsidia™ lifecycle—from raw material sourcing to manufacturing and final assembly—takes place in the United States.

This breakthrough will help drive domestic energy dominance while reducing dependence on foreign supply chains.

“America’s reliance on Chinese suppliers for 98% of its battery-grade graphite places the country’s energy future in a precarious position,” said Bill Easter, President of C-BATT. “With Obsidia™, we are delivering a superior anode material that not only outperforms traditional graphite but also strengthens America’s energy security by eliminating reliance on foreign suppliers.”

Obsidia™ is domestically sourced and produced, has the promise of being one of the most economically viable graphite-replacing anode materials, and stores much more lithium per gram than graphite. One key ingredient is domestically mined carbon, setting a benchmark for innovation, reliability, and energy independence in the battery materials sector.

In addition to its performance advantages, Obsidia™ is designed to be cost-competitive. C-BATT’s streamlined production process enables the company to position Obsidia™ at a market-ready price point that meets the needs of both commercial and consumer markets, making it significantly lower cost than other silicon-based anode materials.

“Energy independence is more than a goal—it’s a necessity,” Easter said. “By positioning itself as a key player in American energy dominance, C-BATT is not only transforming energy storage but also reinforcing the country’s leadership in sustainable and strategic battery innovation.”

For more information on C-BATT, visit www.cbattmaterials.com.