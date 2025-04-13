Exciting News! Create Your Remote-Controlled Car with Delighted Champs!

Navi Mumbai, India, 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — Young innovators, prepare yourself for a fantastic chance to dive into robotics! Delighted Champs is thrilled to present its 1-Day Robotic Workshop designed for young minds aged 7+ years. Participants can design and construct their remote-controlled car during this unforgettable learning experience!

Event Information: On April 12th (Saturday)

Time of Event: 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

Location: Shop 8 in Maruti Tower located in Sector 11, CBD Belapur of Navi Mumbai

Fee: Rs1500 for each participant.

Why You Should Attend This Workshop:

Hands-On Learning: Students will be guided through designing and assembling their remote-controlled cars. This hands-on experience will foster creativity while strengthening engineering capabilities.

Engaging Curriculum: Participants will experience learning the fundamentals of electronic circuits, LEDs, conduction, and more in an enjoyable and interactive setting.

Materials Provided: Our goal is to make this experience as smooth and satisfying as possible by providing all the materials necessary for building your car – all you need is your enthusiasm!

Certificate of Participation: Each participant will receive a participation certificate commemorating their achievements.

Why This Workshop Is Ideal for Young Innovators: This workshop fosters creativity and introduces children to robotics and electronics — essential skills in today’s digital era. It provides young innovators the tools to explore these exciting fields in a safe, supportive, and enjoyable atmosphere.

Register Soon – Register Today! Seats for this exclusive event are strictly limited, so register as soon as possible to secure your child’s spot! Don’t let them miss out on such an unforgettable learning experience.

Registration Information: Now Call +91 7987 764 868 for Registration Assistance

Visit WhatsApp: For assistance, please use this link: http://wa.me/917987764868 .

Delighted Champs: Delighted Champs offers young learners an innovative and fun approach to STEM education. We believe in cultivating creativity and hands-on learning, helping young minds build valuable lifelong skills.

For media inquiries, please reach out to Delighted Champs:

Contact Number: +91 7987764868

Website : https://delightedchamps.com//

Email: info@delightedchamps.com