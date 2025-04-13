State Bar of Texas Approves RPost’s RMail for Cybersecurity and Compliance

In addition to RMail, RPost is offering an educational campaign called “RPost Tech Essentials,” designed to teach Texas lawyers and their staff about cybersecurity best practices. This initiative includes emails, online videos, and live web briefings, all focused on improving the security of email communications. RPost CEO Zafar Khan stresses the importance of secure communications in the legal field, noting that data breaches or simple email errors can lead to costly legal liabilities and reputational damage.

