Meet New ODBC Drivers: Dynamics 365 Business Central, Trello, and ClickUp

Prague, Czech Republic, 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, released 3 new ODBC Drivers:

ODBC Driver for Dynamics 365 Business Central;

ODBC Driver for Trello;

ODBC Driver for ClickUp;

Dynamics 365 Business Central ODBC Driver allows you to connect to live Business Central data from any application supporting ODBC connectivity. It enables seamless reading, writing, and updating of data such as Items, Sales Orders, and Purchase Orders via a standard ODBC interface.

ODBC Driver for Trello enables ODBC-compatible applications to connect directly to Trello over HTTPS, allowing seamless interaction with Trello data such as Lists, Cards, and Boards, just like a custom database.

ODBC Driver for ClickUp provides SQL-like access to live ClickUp data from any ODBC-compatible application. It is delivered as a standalone installation package, eliminating the need for users to deploy or configure any additional software, such as a vendor library.

To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit:

https://blog.devart.com/expand-your-connectivity-with-new-odbc-drivers-for-dynamics-365-business-central-trello-and-clickup.html

Devart ODBC Drivers – a cost-effective data integration tool for developers and data analysts that helps quickly and easily solve business challenges related to data access.

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.