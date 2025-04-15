ROADM WSS Component Market 2030: Understanding Two-Node Configurations

ROADM WSS Component Market Growth & Trends

The global ROADM WSS component market size is expected to reach USD 1.90 billion by 2030, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2024 to 2030. Soaring need for components that provide flexibility to easily manage wavelengths and monitor network operations are expected to stimulate the growth of the market.

Communication service providers continue to face challenges to modify existing optical networks to meet increasing demand. Traditionally, they modify networks required for the addition of new wavelengths or change distribution of current wavelengths. ROADM WSS components help overcome these challenges by allowing communication service providers to add new wavelengths without disturbing the current optical networks.

In addition, ROADM WSS components offer various benefits such as remote process management, reduced network operation cost, and full monitoring and control over the high-capacity network infrastructure. These factors are also estimated to accelerate ROADM WSS component market growth.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the ROADM WSS Component Market; Download your FREE sample PDF copy today and explore key data and trends

Increasing adoption of dynamic ROADMs coupled with surging demand for Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS) enabled ROADMs is anticipated to bolster the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising video traffic coupled with spiraling demand for Internet Protocol television (IPTV) is projected to fuel growth prospects.

Key market players are focusing on developing ROADM-based optical transport incorporated with electrical switching, which is flexible, compact, and can address requirements such as high wavelength speed, improved spectral efficiency, and minimized power consumption. Growing demand for increased bandwidth encourages network operators to deploy ROADM-based optical transport incorporated with electrical switching. This is further projected to keep market growth prospects upbeat.

ROADM WSS Component Market Report Highlights

The Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS) segment dominated the global market with a revenue share of 44.2% in 2023.

The multi-node segment held the highest market revenue share of 67.1% in 2023. Multi-node ROADM configurations offer greater flexibility in managing and controlling wavelength flow across multiple network nodes.

The metro segment led the market, accounting for 57.1% of the revenue share in 2023. Metro networks are characterized by high network density and a substantial number of data centers, enterprises, and residential areas.

The communication segment accounted for the highest market share of 77.9% in 2023. The telecommunication sector has played a pivotal role in data transmission globally.

North America held the largest revenue share of 32.6% in the market in 2023. This region has witnessed several technological advancements in the telecommunications sector, fostering a conducive environment for the development and deployment of innovative solutions such as ROADM WSS.

ROADM WSS Component Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global ROADM WSS component market on the basis of type, node, application, end use, and region:

ROADM WSS Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Blocker-based

Edge ROADMs

PLC-based

Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS)

ROADM WSS Component Node Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Two-node

Multi-node

ROADM WSS Component Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Long Haul

Metro

ROADM WSS Component End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Communication

Others

ROADM WSS Component Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific Japan India China Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



Curious about the ROADM WSS Component Market? Download your FREE sample copy now and get a sneak peek into the latest insights and trends.