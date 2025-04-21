Lucintel Forecasts the Cloud Load Balancer Market in China to Reach $18.5 billion by 2031

TEXAS, United States, 2025-04-21 —/EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the cloud load balancer market in China looks promising with opportunities in the BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, retail, and government & defense markets. The cloud load balancer market in China is expected to reach an estimated $18.5 billion by 2031 with a CAGR of 14.6% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the increasing awareness of cloud computing and the rising demand for server virtualization.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in cloud load balancer market in China to 2031 by component (hardware, software, services, training & consulting, integration & deployment, and support & maintenance), and end use (BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, retail, government & defense, and others).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the component category, software is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to scalability & flexibility.

Within the end use category market, IT & telecom is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

