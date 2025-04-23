Veterinary Scales Market: Innovations in Portable and Wireless Technology

Veterinary Scales Market Growth & Trends

The global Veterinary Scales Market size is expected to reach USD 357.78 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.15% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Technology advancements, digitization of veterinary care, and rising demand for better animal health outcomes are driving the market growth. Technological advancements have led to the development of digital and electronic scales with features such as remote data recording, integration with veterinary software, and wireless connectivity, making them more convenient and efficient for veterinarians.

Many digital veterinary scales have wireless connectivity, allowing data transfer to electronic health records (EHR) systems. This helps veterinarians to track and manage patient information more efficiently. For example, Marsden Weighing Machine Group Ltd offers Marsden M-600, a wireless veterinary scale for weighing small to medium-sized animals. It features a wireless indicator that allows you to monitor and record weight data remotely. The scale is known for its accuracy and user-friendly interface. Thus, the growing technological advancements in veterinary scale are expected to boost demand for veterinary scales across the globe.

The COVID-19 pandemic triggered global supply chain obstacles due to lockdowns, limitations, and decreased manufacturing capacities. This can cause delays in the production and distribution of veterinary weighing scales, impacting the product’s availability and cost. In addition, the pandemic has increased pet ownership due to individuals looking for company during lockdowns. This, in turn, could increase the demand for veterinary services and related equipment, including veterinary scales.

The need for veterinary scales to track pets’ weight is expected to increase due to the rising prevalence of obesity-related diseases in pets and the need for weight monitoring devices. Since excess weight can result in several health issues, several pet owners are conscious of their pet’s weight. They are concerned about keeping them at a healthy level, especially in the beginning. In addition, a shift towards preventive healthcare for animals has resulted in the desire for precise monitoring of animal’s weight, as it is an essential factor in overall animal health management. Frequent weight monitoring can aid in the early detection of health problems. Due to this, several key players are actively engaged in developing veterinary scales. The development of specialized veterinary weighing scales designed to accommodate animals of various sizes, from small pets to large livestock, has expanded the market.

Veterinary Scales Market Report Highlights

Veterinary scales are essential tools that support the health and well-being of animals. They are used in various veterinary settings, from small animal clinics to large livestock operations. Accurate and consistent weight measurements are foundational for diagnosis, treatment, and overall animal care, contributing to better animal health and welfare

Based on configuration, the bench-top segment dominated the market in 2023 with the largest revenue share of 32.15%. The demand for bench-top veterinary scales is increasing since it is more affordable than larger animal scales, making them a cost-effective option for many veterinary practices. On the other hand, the portable segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of nearly 6% over the forecast period

In terms of technology, the electronic segment dominated the market with a share of over 76% in 2023, owing to the electronic systems’ accuracy and simplicity of data.

Based on animal type, the small animals segment held the largest market share of 45.57% in 2023. The large animal segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of around 6% over the forecast period

Based on purchasing channel, the online segment held the largest market share in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of more than 5% over the forecast period since online purchases offer several benefits for users

In terms of end-use, the veterinary hospitals & clinics segment dominated the market in 2023. Veterinary diagnostic centers are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of over 6.15% over the forecast period

Based on region, North America held the highest share of over 39% of the market in 2023. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of over 6% over the forecast period

Veterinary Scales Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global veterinary scales market based on configuration, technology, animal type, purchasing channel, end-use, and region:

Veterinary Scales Configuration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Platform

Bench-top

Portable

Others (Floor scale, Hanging scale, Wheelchair Scales)

Veterinary Scales Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Electronic

Mechanical

Veterinary Scales Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Large Animals

Small Animals

Others (Birds & Reptile)

Veterinary Scales Purchasing Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Offline

Online

Veterinary Scales End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Veterinary Diagnostic Centers

Homecare Settings

Others

Veterinary Scales Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Denmark



Sweden



Norway



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Kuwait



Rest of MEA

