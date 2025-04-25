U.S. Active Adult (55+) Community Market: Addressing the Needs of Seniors

U.S. Active Adult (55+) Community Industry Overview

The U.S. Active Adult (55+) Community Market, which was valued at $587.7 billion in 2022, is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.02% from 2023 to 2030. This growth is being driven by increasing demand from the baby boomer generation, a decreasing stigma associated with retirement, and growing investor interest in senior living facilities. Active adult housing is specifically designed as multifamily rental housing for younger seniors, with a strong focus on communal spaces and activities. The lifestyle preferences of baby boomers are evolving, as this demographic desires to maintain independence and lead active lives. Consequently, upon retirement, they often prefer to move to communities where residents share similar values, rather than traditional senior living or assisted living facilities.

Furthermore, for this demographic, retirement is no longer viewed as a period of inactivity and routine. Instead, they are increasingly inclined to explore new experiences, maintain an active social life, and enjoy their savings. Active adult communities have therefore emerged as the most appealing option for baby boomers seeking this type of lifestyle.

Detailed Segmentation:

Gender Insights

The women segment dominated the U.S. active adult (55+) community market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 53.87% in 2022. The men’s segment is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 4.79% during the forecast period. The increasing life expectancy of men, postponement of disability to older ages, and an increased percentage of remaining life spent active are some of the major factors behind the fast growth of the men segment in the market for the active adult community.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints, and growth of the U.S. Active Adult (55+) Community Market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The key players in the market are focused on providing the best homes along with top amenities & activities for residents. Providing access to healthcare services is the latest trend among active adult living communities. Latitude Margaritaville and The Villages provide healthcare services within the community. The communities are also focused on outdoor activities for residents for a better social environment for a healthy community. Expansion of facilities and partnerships are the preferred strategies adopted by top players, for instance, in December 2021, The Villages announced the expansion of its community by over 241 acres which were to include a new hospital. Some of the key players in the U.S. active adult (55+) community market include.

The Villages

Pultegroup, Inc.

Latitude Margaritaville

Hot Springs Village

Rossmoor Walnut Creek

Robson Ranch

Sun Lakes

Green Valley

Order a free sample PDF of the Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.