The Outdoor Space Your Home Deserves

West Sacramento, CA, 2025-04-26 — /EPR Network/ — Your home is a place that you should hold with pride. Whether this is a home you have held onto for a long time and you put in a lot of work or this is your first home and it took a long time to make it a reality, you love your home and want to make it perfect.

While a lot of people will focus on the upgrades and renovations that they can do on the inside of the home, you should take some time to work on the outside as well. Your backyard can be a great place to relax in, to entertain your friends in, and to make your house a home. If the outside of your home needs some work or you have big plans to help make it into your dream yard, then VMK Builders & Co is here to help.

Your outdoor space deserves the best, but not all contractors will be able to turn your dream into reality. Our team at VMK Builders & Co has the experience to provide an outdoor space that you will want to show off. As your trusted deck and fence contractor, we are confident that you will love your new deck or fence for many years to come.

Our team has been crafting beautiful and durable decks and fences across northern California for more than 10 years. We want to take our craftsmanship and bring it to your own home as well. We have expanded and now service the greater Sacramento area as well as Tahoe and Bay Area for all your deck and fencing needs. No matter what your outdoor vision may be, we are here to make it come to life with personalized service and unmatched attention to detail.

Your backyard is a place to unwind and feel uncomfortable at the end of the day. A great place for entertaining and showing off your home. You want to make sure that all updates are done by professionals who will treat it as their own. Trust VMK Builds & Co to help take care of your outdoor space. Call us at 916.754.6962 or visit our website at https://vmkbuildersandco.com/ to see how we can help!