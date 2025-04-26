Continental launches sustainable key fob made with bio-sourced plastic

Hanover, Germany, 2025-04-26 — /EPR Network/ — The Continental group sector Automotive has created a sustainable key fob which uses 100% bioplastic for its outer casing. The organization’s commitment towards design for environment procedure which was introduced internally in 2021 has been an enabler towards exploring organic substances for production. By identifying areas where product sustainability can be improved, Continental is gradually making a shift towards offering solutions that are environmentally conscious.

“Continental is committed to provide sustainable products and solutions to our customers; and the sustainable key fob is a concrete step towards mitigating climate change by utilizing green recyclable products. This showcases our focus towards transforming our offerings to match not only present requirements, but also contributes towards a sustainable future we envision,” says Jean-Francois Tarabbia, Head of Architecture and Network Solutions.

The new key fob has been developed in order to target a “non-fossil oil based” shell cover as a bid to replace standard polyamide PA12 plastic with 100% bioplastic which is PA11, based on castor oil. PA11 is a polyamide material made from 100% bio-based substances which are primarily used in industrial applications. The composition of PA11 fulfils environmental sustainability requirements as it is derived from natural and renewable sources. The newly developed plastic has been derived from natural resources and is completely recyclable at end of life.

The castor plant used for manufacturing the PA11 bioplastic easily grows even on arid soil without using additional water or causing environmental destruction. This bioplastic can be recycled without extra emissions. As an innovative product the sustainable key fob was also officially nominated for the German Sustainability Awards for 2024.

Continental has been working continuously to make a shift from conventional materials to more sustainable and circular materials that are bio sourced and support the reduction of its carbon footprint. The organization is systematically working to increase its focus on developing more sustainable products and solutions that will be instrumental in foreseeing the circularity of the components and products manufactured.

Roadmap towards circular economy

By 2050 at the latest, and together with all of its partners in the value chain, Continental wants to make the idea of a circular economy a reality and fully close all products and resource cycles.

For achieving this, Continental consistently pursues the aim to abandon the linear model of “take-make-use-dispose” and take the next step by transforming our products and processes into a circular economy model.

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2024, Continental generated sales of €39.7 billion and currently employs around 190,000 people in 55 countries and markets