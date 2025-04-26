Roger Castile Joins Orchestrate as Vice President of Client Relations

Scottsdale, USA, 2025-04-26 — /EPR Network/ — Orchestrate is pleased to announce the appointment of Roger Castile as Vice President of Client Relations. With an extensive background in sales leadership and operations within the mortgage and title industry, Roger will play a key role in strengthening client partnerships and driving strategic initiatives.

A seasoned executive, Roger brings a wealth of experience in business development, product expansion, and operational efficiency. His expertise in sales and operations strategy and business efficiency will be instrumental in enhancing Orchestrate’s service offerings. Prior to joining Orchestrate, Roger held leadership positions at Secured Signing, Lenders Allies LLC, Altisource, and Freedom Mortgage’s affiliated companies, including Arch well Solutions and KeystoneB2B. Across these roles, he consistently delivered strong results in driving business growth and enhancing client engagement. Additionally, as a board member of Inspire Closing Services, Roger further demonstrated his expertise in fostering success and building impactful relationships.

“We are thrilled to welcome Roger to the Orchestrate team,” said Zed Lateef, Founder and CEO of Orchestrate Mortgage and Title Solutions, LLC. “His leadership and deep understanding of the mortgage industry will be invaluable as we continue to expand our client relationships and optimize our solutions.”

In his new role, Roger will focus on enhancing client experience, developing innovative strategies, and ensuring Orchestrate remains a trusted partner in the industry.

“I’m excited to join Orchestrate and contribute to the company’s growth,” said Roger. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive client success and strengthen our market position.”

