Shreekant Patil Conducts Training Session for Aspiring Entrepreneurs at MCED AMRUT Suryamitra in Nashik

CE Shreekant Patil, Senior Consultant at the National Productivity Council (NPC) under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, and Mentor at Startup India, led a four-hour session for aspiring entrepreneurs at the AMRUT Suryamitra training workshop organized by the Maharashtra Centre for Entrepreneurship Development (MCED). The session, held at Rajashri Shahu Maharaj Polytechnic in Nashik, was aimed at equipping participants with essential knowledge on MSME setup, government schemes, and opportunities in the solar energy sector.

CE Shreekant Patil, who is also the Committee Chairman of NIMA and MACCIA, used his expertise to explain how aspiring entrepreneurs can set up and manage their own MSMEs. He focused on the Startup & Standup India schemes and discussed the various support mechanisms available from the government for entrepreneurs. His insightful session offered a step-by-step approach to understanding these schemes, including the benefits and processes associated with each.

Additionally, Shreekant Patil shared insights of Startup India, Standup India, various government subsidy schemes for women, importance & process of udyoam registration, support mechanism for MSMEs, and how to set up MSME or small business.

The workshop was held on March 30th, from 9:30 AM to 1:30 PM in the Switch Gear and Protection Lab of the Electrical Engineering Department at Rajashri Shahu Maharaj Polytechnic. The session was highly interactive, with Patil answering numerous questions from the participants, ensuring their full satisfaction with the material presented. Many attendees expressed their gratitude for the practical insights and requested follow-up sessions to further explore the topics.

The AMRUT Suryamitra training program is a free residential initiative offered by MCED, running from March 28 to April 5, 2025. It aims to provide training in Solar PV installation, repairing, and maintenance, and is part of MCED’s broader efforts to develop skilled human resources and foster entrepreneurship.

This session was a valuable opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs in Nashik to gain deeper insights into government schemes and the renewable energy industry, laying the foundation for future business ventures.

तरुण उद्योजकांसाठी श्रीकांत पाटील यांनी अमृत सूर्यमित्र प्रशिक्षण योजनेत उद्योजकतेचे प्रशिक्षण दिले

सीई श्रीकांत पाटील यांनी नाशिक येथील राजश्री शाहू महाराज पॉलिटेक्निक येथे दि ३० मार्च २०२५ रोजी अमृत सूर्यमित्र प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रमाचा भाग म्हणून चार तासांचे एक अत्यंत आकर्षक सत्र आयोजित केले. महाराष्ट्र उद्योजकता विकास केंद्र — एमसीईडीच्या मोफत निवासी सौर पीव्ही स्थापना दुरुस्ती आणि देखभाल कार्यक्रमाचा भाग असलेल्या या सत्रात — सरकारी सहाय्य यंत्रणा आणि स्टार्टअप आणि स्टँडअप इंडिया योजना यासारख्या महत्त्वाच्या विषयांवर चर्चा करण्यात आली. श्रीकांत पाटील यांच्या सत्रामुळे इच्छुक उद्योजकांना सौर ऊर्जा क्षेत्रातील सरकारी उपक्रम आणि संधी चांगल्या प्रकारे समजून घेण्यासाठी दरवाजे उघडण्यास मदत झाली, ज्यामुळे सहभागी समाधानी आणि अधिक जाणून घेण्यासाठी उत्सुक झाले.

