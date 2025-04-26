Level Up Independent Living Rebrands To Your Best Life Independent Living To Strengthen Supported Services

Maroochydore, QLD, 2025-04-26 — /EPR Network/ — Level Up Independent Living, a leading not-for-profit provider of disability support services, has rebranded to Your Best Life Independent Living. This change aligns the organisation’s name with its mission to deliver holistic, family-centred Supported Independent Living (SIL) and Specialist Disability Accommodation (SDA) services that empower individuals to lead fulfilling lives across Queensland and the entire Australia via telehealth.

The updated brand reflects the organisation’s deep commitment to helping NDIS participants achieve greater independence, dignity, and personal goals. Under the Your Best Life umbrella, the Independent Living division will continue offering essential services, including SIL, SDA, Community Participation (CP), and Individualised Living Options (ILO), while enhancing participant care and accessibility.

“The rebrand signifies our growing vision of delivering person-centred care. Whether it’s Supported Independent Living or Specialist Disability Accommodation, our focus remains on empowering participants to live their best lives, on their terms,” shared Joseph Oderldine, Brand Manager at Your Best Life Independent Living.

The rebrand comes at a time of growth for Your Best Life, which plans to expand its services and introduce innovative programs that support independent living. Participants will continue to benefit from highly trained support workers and a transdisciplinary approach to care that prioritises inclusion, safety, and comfort.

Founded on the Sunshine Coast, Your Best Life Independent Living is part of Your Best Life Disability and Health Services Ltd, a trusted not-for-profit organisation that invests in the well-being of communities across Queensland.

To learn more about Your Best Life Independent Living, visit their website or call (07) 5293 9020.

Your Best Life Independent Living is a NDIS-registered provider that is part of Your Best Life Disability and Health Services Ltd. They are a not-for-proﬁt organisation that grew from the iconic and long-standing Children’s Therapy Centre following the introduction of the NDIS. They provide integrated and seamless services via a transdisciplinary team of psychologists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, speech language pathologists, and family service workers.

