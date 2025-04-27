JP Emerson Honored as 2025 Harper Foundation Award Winner

AUSTIN, TX, 2025-04-27 — / EPR Network / — The Harper Foundation is thrilled to announce JP Emerson as the 2025 Harper Foundation Award recipient, recognizing his extraordinary commitment to the core values of integrity, compassion, and selfless giving.

Presented annually to an individual or organization that elevates others, this prestigious award celebrates JP Emerson’s legacy of quiet generosity, particularly his impactful support for children and families.

JP Emerson has built a reputation as a philanthropist who acts without fanfare, embodying the Harper Foundation’s mission. A longtime supporter of Ronald McDonald House Charities , Emerson has provided financial contributions and hands-on involvement to ensure families can remain close to hospitalized children. His efforts have funded meals, facility upgrades, and emotional support, offering stability during challenging times.

Through his passion for motorsports, Emerson’s Red Line Synthetic Oil Junior Racer Program, mentoring and promoting young racers from across the country instills confidence and purpose, reflecting his dedication to empowering the next generation. Additionally, The JP Emerson Show / Mecum auctions VIP Experience brings joy to families further supporting charities, offering exclusive access to Mecum Auctions with behind-the-scenes tours and memorable moments.

In a recent development, Liv Harper , a hearing-impaired Harper Foundation board member, joined The JP Emerson Show in 2025. Inspired by their work, Harper reached out to collaborate, impressed by his authenticity and shared values. Together, they aim to integrate adaptive technologies and outreach into his initiatives, amplifying their collective impact.

“JP’s philanthropy extends beyond structured programs to countless unreported acts supporting and mentoring youth—demonstrating a life of service. He notices need and acts instinctively,” said Harper. “His quiet generosity is his strength.”

As the 2025 recipient, JP will receive a monetary grant to further his charitable efforts.

“JP Emerson’s selfless dedication mirrors the Harper family’s legacy,” said a Foundation spokesperson. “From Ronald McDonald House Charities to his Junior Racer Program, Mecum experiences, and new partnership with The Harper Foundation, he exemplifies what it means to uplift others.”

The Harper Foundation proudly honors JP Emerson and his enduring impact of quiet heroism for 2025.

About the Harper Family Foundation:

Founded to promote compassion and community, the Harper Family Foundation supports initiatives that reflect its core values, honoring those who selflessly give to improve lives of others.

Media Contact:

Liv Harper

Director of Public Relations, Marketing, and Charitable Lead, The JP Emerson Show

Email: Liv.Harper/ JP@jpemerson.com About the Harper Family Legacy Grant:

The Harper Family Legacy Grant supports initiatives that advance education, mentorship, and community engagement, with a focus on empowering youth in specialized fields like automotive racing.