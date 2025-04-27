Experro to Re-design Furniture eCommerce at High Point 2025!

North Carolina, USA, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — The High Point Market Spring 2025 will bring together the biggest names in the home furnishings industry in High Point, North Carolina, the heart of the furniture market in the USA.

Often described as the global premier furniture trade show in the world, this event attracts everyone from global furniture brands to boutique creators looking to define what’s next in living spaces.

This year, Experro, your AI wingman, is stepping into the furniture retail market—means meeting with brands, retailers, and innovators who are ready to explore how AI can push the furniture retail business forward.

High Point Spring 2025 x Experro

The High Point Market Authority (HPMA) organizes-cum-sponsors this massive gathering that’s open exclusively during the Spring and Fall dates.

With more than 11 million square feet of showroom space, the High Point Furniture Market 2025 is no ordinary trade show. It’s the annual wood furniture fair in the US that sets the tone for the future of home decor retail.

From finding the finest interior artifacts to exterior furniture products, you can also expect to come across the most raging furniture industry trends of 2025, i.e., making friends with the agentic digital experience in 2025!

In fact, the opportunity is bigger than ever—especially for brands that understand how digital experiences and tech can elevate the next-gen furniture showroom experience.

Why Meet with Team Experro At High Point Spring 2025?

Experro will connect with furniture businesses ready to embrace smarter digital experiences.

Whether you’re in D2C, wholesale, or a showroom brand experimenting with online retail, let Experro guide you with how AI is transforming furniture retail.

Here’s what the Experro AI platform can deliver to enhance your omnichannel furniture retail solution:

– Experro product discovery suite

Help customers find the right product with semantic, visual, and voice search—a game changer for large catalogs and highly visual products like furniture .

– Experro personalized experiences

Tailor every shopper’s journey with real-time personalization. This is personalized product discovery for furniture brands that feels human, not robotic.

– AI agents built for action

Say hello to intelligent workflows. From automation to predictive merchandising, these AI agents are built to move the needle. Or, as Experro likes to say: “Meet your AI wingman”.

When, Where & How to Meet Experro?

Unlike other High Point Market vendors and exhibitors, Experro is taking a different approach. Rather than managing a booth/showroom, the team is moving through the show with purpose — it’s meeting with exclusive home designers, High Point showrooms, and retail leaders ready to talk.

Melaney King (Vice President Head of Growth) is available to hold meetings throughout the furniture market in High Point, NC.

If you’re attending, you can book a direct meeting with team Experro. (Team is available from April 25th-30th, 2025)

No fuss, just a real conversation about what’s in store for you!

About Experro:

Experro is the only turnkey Agentic Experience Platform offering the ultimate flexibility to build high-performing, personalized, and intelligent eCommerce experiences that drive conversion, revenue, and loyalty.

The platform enables eCommerce businesses to create personalized, delightful, and high-converting commerce and content experiences while automating the repetitive hard work of site monitoring, data analysis, opportunity identification, and experience optimization using AI agents—saving eCommerce teams dozens of hours to focus on driving growth and business outcomes.

If you’re looking to enhance your online storefront, Experro is the wingman you need! To learn more, visit www.experro.com.

Media Contact:

Phone Number: +1 980-400-9808

Email Address: hello@experro.com

Website: https://www.experro.com/