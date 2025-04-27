The Florida Bar Approves RMail by RPost to Boost Cybersecurity for Legal Professionals

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — In response to the rising sophistication of cyber threats targeting law firms and professional services, The Florida Bar has officially approved RMail by RPost as a member benefit. This initiative is part of an educational campaign to equip Florida attorneys and paralegals with essential tools to protect client communications. RMail, an easy-to-use add-in for Microsoft Outlook and Gmail, enables users to encrypt emails, track opens, certify delivery, and send files for e-signature—all with a single click on a new “Send Registered” button.

Terry Hill, Director of The Florida Bar’s Programs Division, emphasized the importance of ongoing cybersecurity education for members, highlighting RMail’s value in meeting these needs. RPost CEO Zafar Khan added that RMail helps legal professionals close critical data exposure gaps with minimal effort. As part of the rollout, RPost is delivering its “RPost Tech Essentials” series—educational emails and videos to guide attorneys in secure digital communication practices. With this move, The Florida Bar strengthens its commitment to protecting client confidentiality and supporting secure digital workflows.

