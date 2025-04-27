JP Urban Moving is Helping New Yorkers Move Without Hassle

With over 13 years of experience in the NYC moving industry, the company has earned thousands of positive reviews on platforms like Google, Yelp, and Park Slope Parents, along with an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

New York, NY, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — Moving can be a daunting and sometimes overwhelming experience for individuals and families, especially in a city as large and dynamic as New York. Challenges range from handling logistics and safeguarding fragile items to finding a moving company that provides reliable service without hidden costs or unexpected charges. JP Urban Moving addresses these common challenges by providing comprehensive and transparent moving services tailored specifically to the needs of New Yorkers.

Founded in 2011, JP Urban Moving is a family-owned moving company based in Brooklyn, New York, that specializes in residential and commercial relocations within the NYC metro area and beyond. The company offers a wide range of services designed to make the moving process as convenient as possible for its clients, from packing and unpacking to furniture disassembly and reassembly, handling specialty items, and providing Certificates of Insurance.

JP Urban Moving is fully licensed and insured, which is especially important for customers moving within New York City, where building managers often require specific insurance documentation for moving companies operating on their premises.

The company also provides moving services across a variety of locations, including Brooklyn, Manhattan, the Bronx, Queens, and areas beyond New York, such as New Jersey, Connecticut, and Florida. They cater to both local and long-distance moves, making them a versatile choice for people moving within NYC as well as for those relocating to or from other regions along the East Coast.

JP Urban Moving’s services are structured to fit different moving needs, covering everything from small residential moves and office relocations to more complex transitions, such as staging real estate properties or facilitating in-building moves.

One of the ways JP Urban Moving offers customers peace of mind is through pricing transparency. The company offers guaranteed rates, which helps customers avoid unexpected charges on moving day. Instead of pre-set flat rates, they use an hourly pricing structure based on the specific services required, ensuring customers pay only for what they need.

In addition, the company places a strong emphasis on customer service and community engagement. Their team consists of skilled, in-house movers who undergo thorough training, ensuring that every move is handled professionally and safely. Rather than outsourcing jobs to contractors, JP Urban relies on its own team members to deliver consistent, high-quality service. Each job is overseen by a lead foreman and a dedicated dispatcher, who work together to give customers direct communication and updates throughout the moving process.

Environmental sustainability is another priority for JP Urban Moving. The company offers reusable moving bins as an eco-friendly alternative to disposable cardboard boxes, which reduces waste and provides a more sustainable option for customers who want to minimize their environmental footprint.

They also assist customers with donation services, connecting clients with local NYC organizations that accept gently used furniture, clothing, and household items, which helps reduce waste while giving back to the community. A move is also a good opportunity to declutter, and donating is a good way to do that.

Since 2011, JP Urban Moving has established itself as a top-rated company in the NYC area. The company has facilitated over 18,000 moves, building long-lasting relationships with many repeat customers who trust them with moves at various stages of life, from first apartments to family relocations and beyond.

More information about JP Urban Moving and its services can be found on the company’s official website, where visitors can also contact the Brooklyn moving company to get a free price estimate.

Contact Details

(718) 965-1925

266 St. Marks Avenue, 3FL, Brooklyn NY 11238

estimate@jpurbanmoving.com