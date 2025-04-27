High5 Launches On High Five Day: AI-Powered Review Management Software for Hospitality & Gastronomy

Istanbul, Turkey, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — Today marks National High Five Day, a day originally established in the United States to celebrate positivity, appreciation, and strong human connections. There couldn’t be a more fitting date for the official launch of High5, the new AI-powered review management software tailored for the hospitality and gastronomy industries.

And the launch is no coincidence: “The name High5 stands for what we aim to deliver – positive guest experiences and moments worth celebrating. Our goal is to help businesses earn that symbolic high five from their guests more often,” explains Ella, Co-Founder & Managing Director.

High5 aggregates customer reviews from various platforms, bringing them together in a single, intuitive interface. The software then uses artificial intelligence to uncover patterns, detect trends, and provide clear, guest-focused recommendations. The depth of this analysis would otherwise require countless hours of manually reading through thousands of comments.

“As part of one of our recent analyses, we discovered a recurring complaint about pool hygiene at a well-known hotel – but only among male guests of Arab origin. Without High5, it would have been nearly impossible to identify this highly specific pattern across multiple platforms and over 10,000 reviews,” Ella adds.

What sets High5 apart is its broader perspective: beyond internal insights, the software also analyzes the impact of external factors – from economic conditions to ecological or political changes – on both the business and its guests.

The vision: High5 doesn’t just measure feedback. It helps define the direction forward.

Following successful pilot projects in the DACH region and Turkey, the company is now expanding into the U.S. market. The launch is further backed by High5’s recent acceptance into a major startup funding program run by a leading Turkish bank – a strong signal of confidence in the platform’s potential.